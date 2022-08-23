Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,121 in the last 365 days.

Bridge Repair Project Planned on Malleable Road in W. Hempfield Township and Columbia Borough, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a bridge repair project is scheduled to begin next week on the Malleable Road (Route 4061) bridge spanning westbound Route 30 in West Hempfield Township and Columbia Borough, Lancaster County. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, August 29. All work will be performed at night.

This project includes minor structural repairs and painting on the bridge. The contractor will start with structural repairs using short-term lane closures on Malleable Road and nightly detours of westbound Route 30. 


There will be up to eight nighttime detours of westbound Route 30 so structural repairs can be made to the bridge. Weather permitting, detours will be from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM the nights of Monday, August 29 through Thursday, September 1, then the following week, Tuesday, September 6, through Friday, September 9. The detour will use Prospect Road, Route 462, and Cool Springs Road.


All other work will be done using short term lane closures on Route 30 and Malleable Road. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.


Work is expected to be completed by October 6, 2022. Kinsley Construction, Inc., of York, PA, is the prime contractor on this $263,678 project.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 


###


You just read:

Bridge Repair Project Planned on Malleable Road in W. Hempfield Township and Columbia Borough, Lancaster County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.