Bridge Repair Project Planned on Malleable Road in W. Hempfield Township and Columbia Borough, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a bridge repair project is scheduled to begin next week on the Malleable Road (Route 4061) bridge spanning westbound Route 30 in West Hempfield Township and Columbia Borough, Lancaster County. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, August 29. All work will be performed at night.



This project includes minor structural repairs and painting on the bridge. The contractor will start with structural repairs using short-term lane closures on Malleable Road and nightly detours of westbound Route 30.







There will be up to eight nighttime detours of westbound Route 30 so structural repairs can be made to the bridge. Weather permitting, detours will be from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM the nights of Monday, August 29 through Thursday, September 1, then the following week, Tuesday, September 6, through Friday, September 9. The detour will use Prospect Road, Route 462, and Cool Springs Road.





All other work will be done using short term lane closures on Route 30 and Malleable Road. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.





Work is expected to be completed by October 6, 2022. Kinsley Construction, Inc., of York, PA, is the prime contractor on this $263,678 project.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



