In Silico Drug Discovery Market 2020 Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2027

The growing demand for cost-effective medicines and the advent in genomics and proteomics applications will drive the demand for In Silico Drug Discovery.

In Silico Drug Discovery Market Size – USD 2.38 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.0%, Market trends –Advancement in bioinformatics technology.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global In Silico Drug Discovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 6.34 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The constant increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and pharmaceutical companies investing heavily in the development of various drugs are also influencing the market growth. The In silico drug discovery process help in the design and development of novel products.

The in silico drug market is growing, and several pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of drugs using computer-aid. The pharma companies are taking advantage of the technology to discover drugs for more complex diseases. The in silico drug discovery is used in early preclinical research and development of small molecule drugs and in clinical candidates in various stages of medicine. Due to the advancement in information technology and innovative breakthroughs in computational chemistry, several new drug compounds are being discovered through this procedure.

Another market driving the demand for intelligent drug discovery will be the availability of various options to carry out the standard options such as customization capabilities and data mining on the AI platform. However, lack of data sets in drug discovery and scarcity of skilled professionals will hinder market demand.

The In Silico Drug Discovery research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on a detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

Key players include:

Certara USA, Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Chemical Computing Group ULC, Charles River, Dassault System (Biovia), Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Evotec A.G., ICAGEN, Inc., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, and Novo Informatics Pvt. Ltd., among others.

Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2020, Lead Pharma announced its collaboration and license agreement with Roche for the development of oral small molecules for the treatment of a broad range of immune-mediated diseases. Lead Pharma is using in silico lab for their computational chemistry, bioinformatics, and data mining activities.

The in silico molecular techniques are gaining popularity to engineer antibodies. It is used for the design of antibodies, including structure modeling, antibody stability evaluation, antibody-antigen complex prediction, and allosteric effects in antibodies and functions.

Computer-aided drug methodologies are playing a crucial role in the discovery of the drugs. This method is used in limiting the usage of animal models in pharmaceutical research, aid in the design of innovative and safe drug candidates, and supporting pharmacologist and medicinal chemist.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global In Silico Drug Discovery Market on the workflow, product, type of large molecule, end-user, and region:

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Discovery

Target Identification

Reverse Docking

Bioinformatics

Protein Structure Prediction

Target Validation

Lead Discovery

Pharmacophore

Library Design

Preclinical Tests

Clinical Trials

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consultancy as a Service

Software as a Service (Cloud)

Software

Type of Large Molecule Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Proteins

Antibodies

Nucleic Acids

Peptides

Vectors

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical Industry

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the In Silico Drug Discovery market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global In Silico Drug Discovery market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global In Silico Drug Discovery market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2016-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the In Silico Drug Discovery market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape bench marking

Analysis of In Silico Drug Discovery market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global In Silico Drug Discovery market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

