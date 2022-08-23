8/23/2022

**PHOTO RELEASE**

CFO Jimmy Patronis Honors Florida Supreme Court Justice Alan Lawson

TALLAHASSEE. Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis presented a resolution honoring Florida Supreme Court Justice Alan Lawson and his service to the State of Florida. Justice Lawson has served an impressive 21-year judicial career and 6-years with the Florida Supreme Court.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “It is an honor to celebrate Justice Alan Lawson who has loyally served his home state over the course of an inspiring 21-year judicial career. Justice Lawson retires after 6-years of committed service to the Florida Supreme Court where he consistently fought to uphold our state constitution and protect the rights of all Floridians. He made a career out of doing the right things for our state and we must never take that for granted. As Florida’s CFO, I want to thank Justice Lawson for his service to the state of Florida and wish him the best of luck in the future as he prioritizes his family and continues his commitment to charitable work throughout his community and the state.”

WHEREAS, Justice Alan Lawson is a native Floridian born in Lakeland, making his way to the northern part of the state as a toddler and graduating from Leon High School in Tallahassee and beginning his higher education journey at Tallahassee Community College graduating with an associate in science degree with honors and earning his EMT certification; and



WHEREAS Justice Lawson graduated from Clemson University in 1983 with an undergraduate Bachelor of Science degree in parks and recreation and tourism management and progressed on to graduate summa cum laude in 1987 from Florida State University College of Law; and

WHEREAS Justice Lawson began his career in private practice in 1987 specializing in civil litigation followed by a brief stint as General Counsel for a corporation in 1996 and moving on to become an Assistant County Attorney for Orange County from 1997-2001; and

WHEREAS, Justice Lawson had an impressive 21-year judicial career serving in the Orlando area from 2002-2005 as a 9th Judicial circuit judge appointed by former Governor Jeb Bush and from 2006-2016 as a member of the 5th District Court of Appeals appointed by former Governor Jeb Bush, before being appointed in 2016 by former Governor Rick Scott as the 86th Justice of the Florida Supreme Court; and

WHEREAS, Justice Lawson has announced his retirement as an esteemed member of the Florida Supreme Court, the highest court in the state of Florida after 6 years of dedicated service to uphold the state’s constitution and system of justice and protection of rights and liberties of all Floridians; and

WHEREAS Justice Lawson plans to prioritize his retirement by spending time with his family, his wife Julie, his two children and two grandchildren and will continue his commitment to his charitable work and giving service through sacrifice for others.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Governor and Cabinet of the State of Florida recognizes the retirement of

FLORIDA SUPREME COURT JUSTICE ALAN LAWSON

and extends sincere gratitude for his dedicated 21-year judicial career and to the commitment to service for the citizens of the State of Florida.

WHEREFORE the Governor and the Cabinet of the State of Florida have hereunto subscribed their names and have caused the Official Seal of the State of Florida to be hereunto affixed in the City of Tallahassee on this 23rd day of August 2022.

###



About CFO Jimmy Patronis

Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).

