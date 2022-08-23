Submit Release
The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces the 2022 Industry Advisory Group Annual Meeting Date

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) will host the annual meeting of the Industry Advisory Group (IAG) on Thursday, September 15, 2022. The meeting is open to the public and will be held in-person at the U.S. Department of State, located at 2201 C Street, N.W. Washington, D.C.

This committee serves the U.S. Government solely in an advisory capacity concerning industry and academia’s latest concepts, methods, best practices, innovations, and ideas related to OBO’s mission to provide safe, secure, resilient, and functional facilities that represent the U.S. government to the host nation and support the Department’s achievement of U.S. foreign policy objectives abroad.  These facilities represent American values and the best in American architecture, design, engineering, technology, sustainability, art, culture, and construction execution.

The public may attend this meeting in-person as seating capacity allows. Admittance to the State Department building will be by means of a pre-arranged clearance list. An open registration announcement will be posted on OBO’s website, www.state.gov/obo, and sent through OBO’s distribution list approximately 30 days prior to the event date. Those interested in joining OBO’s distribution list for additional information on the IAG meeting and other events should visit our sign-up page.

A meeting notice will also be published in the Federal Register in accordance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act.

For further information, please contact Lauren Luckett at luckettla@state.gov.

