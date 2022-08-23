Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S. visits Wyoming

Recently, the Wyoming National Guard hosted two Dignitaries from our partnering country of Tunisia, which is part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program.
Hanène Tajouri Bessassi, the Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S., and Senior Colonel Mohamed Ben Salah, Tunisian Military Attaché, visited Wyoming. During their time in Wyoming, they toured the state capitol and museum, met with Governor Mark Gordon, and enjoyed the festivities of Cheyenne Frontier Days™.
