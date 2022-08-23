Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,428 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,514 in the last 365 days.

Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S. visits Wyoming

Recently, the Wyoming National Guard hosted two Dignitaries from our partnering country of Tunisia, which is part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program.

Hanène Tajouri Bessassi, the Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S., and Senior Colonel Mohamed Ben Salah, Tunisian Military Attaché, visited Wyoming. During their time in Wyoming, they toured the state capitol and museum, met with Governor Mark Gordon, and enjoyed the festivities of Cheyenne Frontier Days™.

You just read:

Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S. visits Wyoming

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.