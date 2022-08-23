Ken Moore Begins as New Chair of the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation Board of Trustees

The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation today welcomes Ken Moore as the new chair of the board of trustees. The board appointed Moore as chair-elect in May, and he officially assumed the role last week when Paul Gray stepped down from the board. Ken's father, Gordon Moore, the founder and original chairman, continues to serve on the board as chairman emeritus.

Ken Moore joined the foundation's board of trustees in 2002 and has worked at the foundation for more than 20 years. Most recently, Ken served as both chief administrative officer and chief program officer for the Bay Area.

"When they established the foundation, my parents set an ambitious goal to create significant and measurable positive impact in the world," said Moore. "In my role as chair, I will continue to help the organization achieve that vision in the most thoughtful, meaningful, and effective way."

Gordon and Betty Moore established the foundation in 2000 to create positive outcomes for future generations. It is committed to tackling large, important issues at a scale where it can achieve significant and measurable impacts. Perhaps best known for his 1965 rule-of-thumb prediction that later became known as Moore's Law, Gordon was a founder of Intel and Fairchild Semiconductor. He helped shape what we now recognize as Silicon Valley and the technology sector.

"Ken's appointment as the chair opens a vibrant new chapter for the organization," said Harvey V. Fineberg, M.D., Ph.D., president of the foundation. "Ken brings deep knowledge of the organization—its purpose, people, and programs. With the exception of Gordon and Betty themselves, no one better embodies the values of the foundation."

With more than $9 billion in assets and an annual grantmaking budget of more than $400 million, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation is one of the largest private foundations in the United States. The board of trustees includes 12 members – seven independent trustees and five members of the Moore family.

