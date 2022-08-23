Yesler Builds Momentum with New Investment

New investment by Crosslink Capital to drive engineering and go-to-market growth for Lumber & Building Materials technology platform

Today Yesler announced it recently closed $5m in new investment led by San Francisco Bay Area based Crosslink Capital. The round also includes current investors PSL Ventures (Seattle), Tech Square Ventures (Atlanta), and Ascend (Seattle). As part of its investment, Phil Boyer, Partner at Crosslink Capital, will join the Yesler Board of Directors.

"Yesler revolutionizes the Lumber & Building Materials supply chain by combining a technology platform with a marketplace to enable data-driven decision making and more nimble buying and selling operations," said Phil Boyer, Crosslink Capital. "We are excited to partner with the entire Yesler team to support its momentum and fuel the opportunities ahead within one of the largest and most important industries in the world."

Yesler is a single platform of software tools built specifically for managing and optimizing buying and selling of lumber and building materials. Using the Yesler platform, buyers and sellers initiate, negotiate and execute transactions with existing and new trading partners they discover on Yesler. Buyers gain insights on market conditions and use analytics tools to plan purchases to increase profit and minimize commodity risk. Sellers merchandise their offerings online to more buyers, quote and confirm loads more efficiently, and track activity and trades to improve execution and profit.

"The Yesler team is thrilled to have the support of Crosslink Capital joining our current investors! Yesler users ask us every day for new features and technology to continue the digital transformation of the lumber trade. This round of capital will expand our software engineering capacity and our user experience teams to deliver more new solutions faster to Yesler participants," said Yesler CEO and Founder, Matt Meyers. Learn more about Yesler's solutions at https://www.goyesler.com/.

About Yesler

Yesler is the gateway for the lumber and building materials supply chain to unlock potential and improve performance by enhancing the communication, the knowledge and information flow, and the efficiency of operation through software.

The company's solutions include:

The Yesler Marketplace creates efficiency in execution of LBM transactions, empowering buyers and sellers to see more of the market, work with all trading partners in one platform, and track all history in one place.

Groundwork provides visual inventory analysis and purchasing planning for LBM buyers, helping buyers to reduce working capital requirements, limit exposure to risk from commodity price volatility, and increase profits.

Intel aggregates supply and demand data across a large data set into pricing trend indicators to help lumber yards make better, informed buying decisions.

