MANSCAPED™ Expands C-Suite With Newly Appointed Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Marketing Officer

Global Men's Grooming and Lifestyle Consumer Brand Promotes Marcelo Kertész to CMO and Dave Estrin to CRO

MANSCAPED™, the global men's grooming company and lifestyle consumer brand, has announced the appointment of Marcelo Kertész to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Dave Estrin to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective immediately. Previously serving as MANSCAPED's SVP of Content, Brand and Design, and SVP of Global Marketing & Customer Experience, respectively, Marcelo and Dave have played integral roles in the company's growth and global brand recognition during its most formative years.

"Dave and Marcelo have each been essential to MANSCAPED's success, much of which was propelled by the passion and resolve of these two key leaders," said Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED. "The creation of these new leadership roles will facilitate the next step in our company's journey, and I am proud that they will be assumed by two exceptional talents already inside the organization."

Marcelo has more than 20 years of diverse creative, branding and design experience – and an unmatched knack for developing strategic results-driven content. From designing world-class brand campaigns to conceptualizing out-of-the-box activations, he is a creative visionary and the mastermind behind some of MANSCAPED's most pivotal and captivating creative marketing initiatives, such as the company's rebrand, major packaging innovations, and viral content pieces.

As CMO, Marcelo will lead the business's consolidated Marketing and Creative organization, elevating these two critical functions into an omnichannel marketing powerhouse that expands brand awareness, drives both online and in-store traffic, and further transitions MANSCAPED into a best-in-class lifestyle brand on a global scale. He will report to the Founder and CEO.

"Our Marketing and Creative departments have been at the forefront of MANSCAPED's success and growth since its inception. By combining these disciplines, we can ensure an unprecedented level of integration on all of our creative marketing endeavors," said Marcelo. "That translates directly to more strategic and agile creative, better performance efficiency, and a stronger and more valuable brand identity that serves our purpose to delight our customers and be a positive influence on moving men forward."

With more than 25 years of dynamic marketing experience at a range of global direct-to-consumer brands and media companies, Dave maintains a deep understanding of customer connection, market opportunity, and growing global revenue streams. It is this acute skillset that Dave has honed and offered at MANSCAPED, helping to transform the company's global business strategy and standards, manage and maneuver macro headwinds, and spot key levers for the brand's continued growth and success.

With Dave's appointment to CRO comes the creation of a new Revenue organization, which will centralize global P&L management and seamlessly bridge the company's key revenue-generating sales channels. He will report to MANSCAPED's President, Kevin Datoo.

"It has been an honor to be part of the MANSCAPED leadership team over these last two years and to share in the extraordinary growth of the brand," said Dave. "In creating the new Revenue organization, we will strategically align the general management function of our Direct-to-Consumer, Retail, and Marketplace sales channels. This allows us to capitalize on omnichannel growth opportunities all around the world, maximize profitability, and ensure we consistently deliver the best possible customer experience."

About MANSCAPED™

