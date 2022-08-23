Peer supporters at risk for emotional exhaustion during COVID-19 pandemic

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer support is an effective, well-received approach for healthcare professional colleagues who face stress, challenges, and reduced well-being. A new study in the September 2022 issue of The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety, "The Well-Being of Peer Supporters in a Pandemic: A Mixed-Methods Study," suggests that peer supporters may be at risk for emotional exhaustion due to their increased role and involvement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers conducted surveys among peer supporters from five well-established peer support programs across the United States – ChristianaCare, MedStar Health, Nationwide Children's Hospital, University of Missouri Health Care and Johns Hopkins University – to assess secondary traumatic stress, compassion satisfaction (the pleasure derived from helping others) and burnout during the pandemic. Differences in well-being outcomes were analyzed by role, age, years in healthcare, and unit areas. Additionally, qualitative content analysis was performed for open-response questions.

A total of 375 peer supporters completed the survey between spring and summer 2021. Findings showed most participants recorded low secondary traumatic stress and moderate to high compassion satisfaction; nearly 44% reported concerning levels of emotional exhaustion. Compassion satisfaction scored significantly lower and emotional exhaustion significantly higher among the youngest cohort of millennials and Gen Z; and both compassion satisfaction and emotional exhaustion differed across career stages. Emotional exhaustion was significantly higher in peer supporters working in COVID units than in non-COVID units.

The study proposes that maintaining effective peer support programs during an ongoing pandemic requires healthcare organizations to study and support the well-being of peer supporters. Recommendations to sustain effective peer support programs include:

Investing in peer support programs

Equipping select groups with basic peer support skills and resources

Recruiting new peer supporters to maintain capacity and engagement

Advocating for healthcare professional needs

"Many organizations have created formal peer support programs to provide clinicians in distress access to timely, psychologically safe and low-stigma support from colleagues," notes an accompanying editorial by Tait Shanafelt, MD, and Christy Sandborg, MD. "For such programs to be sustainable, it is essential that we care for the peer supporters who provide assistance to colleagues in need."

