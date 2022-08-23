Alcatraz AI Names Tad Druart Vice President of Marketing to Accelerate Growth

Expert Brand Builder Joining Alcatraz AI to Advance the Company's Mission to Create Safe Spaces

CUPERTINO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 23, 2022

Alcatraz AI, a leader in physical security technologies and AI, announced today that it has hired Tad Druart as Vice President of Marketing. In this role, Druart will oversee the company's global marketing programs, including brand strategy, product marketing, and communications to accelerate growth.

Druart brings more than two decades of marketing and leadership expertise and experience to Alcatraz AI. He has been successful in scaling fast growing start-up organizations in SaaS and physical security markets. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Global Marketing with Eagle Eye Networks building and scaling their worldwide marketing operations.

"We are proud to welcome Tad Druart to our team to drive growth and amplify brand awareness for Alcatraz AI," said CEO of Alcatraz AI Tina D'Agostin. "Tad's expertise building and scaling marketing and demand generation engines in startup and high growth environments will be critical to our future success."

Experienced in introducing disruptive technologies into existing markets, Druart has a highly accomplished career in branding, demand generation, public relations (PR), investor relations (IR) and corporate marketing. Druart has also served as a trusted advisor to start-ups and established companies in the consumer and business-to-business markets and has led two communications/marketing teams through initial public offerings (IPOs). His extensive leadership experience includes several industry-leading companies including Dell, National Instruments, Convio, Abila (now Community Brands), and Pierpont Communications.

"Alcatraz AI has built a great foundation and strong reputation as a leader in delivering innovation that makes work and living environments safer and more secure," said Druart. "I am excited to join an outstanding team that is focused on simply and quickly solving customer problems and working as a true collaborator with integrators and distributors to ensure our joint customers are delighted with our product and service."

His previous successes will be paramount in developing, executing, and sustaining marketing and communication strategies that shape perception, enhance reputation, and drive revenue growth and customer retention at Alcatraz AI. Druart earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Newman University.

For more information on Alcatraz AI access control solutions, visit http://www.alcatraz.ai.

About Alcatraz AI:

Alcatraz AI transforms access control by leveraging artificial intelligence and analytics to make powerful decisions at the edge, where your face becomes your credential. Alcatraz's facial authentication technology and intelligent tailgating detection enable enterprises to innovate and future-proof their security strategy. Our state-of-the-art product, the Rock, is designed to be easy to deploy on any access control system, providing an enterprise-grade security solution to protect businesses, people and assets. Visit http://www.alcatraz.ai for more information and follow the company's updates on LinkedIn.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/alcatraz_ai_names_tad_druart_vice_president_of_marketing_to_accelerate_growth/prweb18859322.htm