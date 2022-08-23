Global EV Mobile Charging Market Report 2022 Featuring Market Leaders - SparkCharge, Hopcharge, Re:Start Charging Services, Ez4EV, & Alliance for Sustainable Energy

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EV Mobile Charging Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Vehicle Type, By Type, By Connector Type, By Charging Time, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EV mobile charging market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for zero-emission vehicles and stringent emissions norms and regulations introduced by the government to curb carbon emissions. Besides, growing advancements in battery charging technology and expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure are propelling the growth of the global EV mobile charging market.

Growing environmental concerns, rising pollution levels, and the depletion of traditional energy sources are boosting global production and sales of electric vehicles. Since gasoline is a fossil fuel, it is expected to run out soon. The growing awareness of the benefits of sustainable development is facilitating the use of alternative fuel sources.

Electric vehicles are more cost-effective and do not emit harmful pollutants that harm the environment. A rise in gasoline and diesel prices and the high demand for fuel-efficient vehicles are anticipated to drive electric vehicle production and sales during the forecast period.

ICE engines are used to generate power in conventional gas-powered vehicles. It burns traditional fuels and emits greenhouse gases as byproducts, causing pollution and rapid climate change. Meanwhile, because electric vehicles use an electric motor to run on a constant electric supply, they do not emit harmful pollutants.

The world's leading governments, including the United States, China, and India, have imposed strict emission regulations on automobile manufacturers, requiring them to use advanced technologies to reduce pollution caused by automobiles. The government also provides subsidies and income tax rebates to electric vehicle manufacturers and buyers, such as the FAME-India scheme, which aims to incentivize electric vehicle buyers based on battery capacity.

Increased investments by leading authorities in developing charging infrastructure to make charging accessible to passengers is expected to promote electric vehicles. In 2021, over 298.90 thousand EV charging stations were installed worldwide. Consumers are still hesitant to purchase electric vehicles due to the scarcity of charging stations.

They would rather avoid the inconvenience of having to stop for gas while driving a car. EV mobile charging allows customers to charge their electric vehicles from the comfort of their own homes. Growing demand for better battery technologies in electric vehicles is likely to boost global EV mobile demand.

The global EV mobile charging market segmentation can be based on vehicle type, connector type, charging time, regional distribution, and company. Based on connector type, the EV mobile charging market can be divided into Type 2, Type 1, UK 3-Pin, CHAdeMO, CCS, and others.

The CCS segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the connector segment, owing to the adoption by a high number of automobile manufacturers.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global EV mobile charging from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global EV mobile charging market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the global EV mobile charging market based on vehicle type, type, connector type, charging time, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global EV mobile charging market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global EV mobile charging market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global EV mobile charging market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global EV mobile charging market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global EV mobile charging market.

Report Scope

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

EV Mobile Charging Market, By Vehicle Type:

Two-Wheeler

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

EV Mobile Charging Market, By Type:

EV Mobile Charging Market, By Connector Type:

Type 2

Type 1

UK 3-Pin

CHAdeMO

CCS

Others

EV Mobile Charging Market, By Charging Time:

EV Mobile Charging Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

