Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market to Surpass Around US$ 13,744 million by 2026

Psoriatic arthritis treatment market size was valued at $7,860 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach at $13,744 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The psoriatic arthritis treatment market size was valued at $7,860 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach at $13,744 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

For both psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, NSAIDs are a common first-line treatment. Typically available over the counter, NSAIDs include aspirin, ibuprofen (Advil), and naproxen sodium (Aleve).

Rise in prevalence of psoriasis & psoriatic arthritis disease, increase in number of pipeline drugs, and surge in government expenditure on healthcare have boosted the growth of the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market. However, poor demand in under-developed countries hampers the market. On the contrary, growth potential in the emerging market is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The major factors that boost the growth of the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market are rise in prevalence of psoriatic arthritis, surge in geriatric population, strong pipeline of biosimilar & biologic products, increase in demand for psoriatic arthritis drugs, and upsurge in awareness toward availability of treatment for psoriatic arthritis. In addition, strong efficacy of approved drugs, presence of large patient pool, increase in adoption of novel treatments, and surge in clinical R&D to develop new drugs for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increased risk of diseases and rise in healthcare expenditure are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period. However, high cost of treatment and lack of standardization tools for diagnosis are expected to hamper the psoriatic arthritis treatment market growth.

Psoriatic arthritis is a form of arthritis disorder developed in individuals affected by psoriasis. It leads to joint stiffness, pain, and swelling. Most individuals initially develop psoriasis and are later diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis. According to a study published by Celgene Corporation, in 2018, approximately 30% of patients with psoriasis disorder develop inflammatory situation involving joints, known as psoriatic arthritis. Several prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are available for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis. Some treat symptoms of both psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis, while others help with joint issues. Medications for psoriatic arthritis treatment include NSAIDs, DMARDs, biologics, and others.

Prescription segment to manifest the fastest growth through 2026

The prescription segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for prescription drugs during the treatment of psoriatic arthritis without causing side effects. Moreover, the segment dominated the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market in 2018, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. The report also analyzes the OTC segment.

North America held the largest share

The global psoriatic arthritis treatment market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing for more than half of the market, owing to presence of key players in the region. Moreover, rise in prevalence of psoriatic arthritis disease, surge in demand for psoriatic arthritis treatment drugs, presence of advanced healthcare facilities coupled with trained medical professionals, and surge in number of R&D centers significantly contribute toward the growth of the North America market. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, owing to high population base, surge in awareness about psoriatic arthritis treatment products, and increase in prevalence of psoriasis & psoriatic arthritis disease in various countries.

Major market player

AbbVie Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Amgen Inc.

Eli Lilly And Company

Celgene Corporation

Merck & Co Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

