Online casino, Mystino, partners with Bitpace to accept crypto payments for their games

Online casino, Mystino.com partners with global crypto-based fintech services group, SG Veteris to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment for their games

LONDON, UK, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London 24th August 2022: Online casino, Mystino.com, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with global cryptocurrency-based fintech services group, SG Veteris, in order to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment for their games through its Bitpace product. Bitpace provides businesses with a leading ecommerce tool allowing them to convert crypto to fiat and settle payments in preferred local currencies.

According to Mystino: “We are committed to providing flexibility in the banking and payment methods that are available to our customers and are looking forward to a successful partnership with SG Veteris. Bitpace offers our customers another convenient way to pay. We can see that digital currencies are growing in popularity, and we feel confident that Bitpace complements our existing payment method portfolio. It offers a solution that requires little involvement from our side which allows Mystino to concentrate on delivering an outstanding customer experience with each interaction.”

Bitpace offers lower transaction fees than more traditional payment methods such as credit or debit cards. Mystino can now accept payments in a number of cryptocurrencies while being protected from price volatility and can receive the money in fiat or crypto.

It will also provide another option to pay large winning cash outs, which can be trickier via debit or credit cards or bank transactions. Using Bitpace, Mystino will benefit from fast settlements and same day processing and it was attracted by the fact that it is pay-as-you-go with no upfront costs or fixed payments.

Anil Oncu, Chief Executive of SG Veteris adds: “Accepting crypto through Bitpace is a quick and easy process and as a global business, Mystino can benefit from easy cross-border trade as cryptocurrencies are not subject to foreign currency transaction fees, local taxes or exchange rate fluctuations. Our goal is to make accepting crypto a seamless process and increase adoption by appealing to consumers who are looking for more places to spend their crypto.”

Notes to Editors

Founded in 2016, SG Veteris is a global cryptocurrency-based fintech services group, which is headquartered in London and has offices across four countries.

It provides secure, fast and reliable cryptocurrency-based financial solutions for individuals and businesses of all sizes, to make cryptocurrency easy to access and use. Its brands include:

• Bitpace: provides instant payment processing services which allow businesses to accept payments in a range of cryptocurrencies for their products and services. (www.bitpace.com)

• Koinal: provides a range of services to enable individuals to buy and/or sell cryptocurrencies 24/7 with credit and debit cards and bank transfers. (www.koinal.io)

• OTC Trading: a discreet, personal, one-to-one, over the counter service for institutions and

individuals wanting to trade high cryptocurrency volumes (over £100k), supporting 100+ coins and comprehensive coverage in over 100 countries. (www.sgveteris.com/otc-services)