Anti-rheumatics market to Grow at CAGR 2.9% During 2022 – 2026

Anti-rheumatics market accounted for $57,229 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $71,934 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2019 to 2026.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for anti-rheumatics is on the rise, owing to surge in incidence of rheumatoid arthritis worldwide. Furthermore, surge in geriatric population across the globe is another major factor that fuels the growth of the market.

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disorder, which causes painful and swollen joints in patients. The treatment of this medical condition involves the use of various drugs, known as anti-rheumatics. For instance, different type of drugs involved in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis include disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARD's), nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID's), corticosteroids, and others. These drugs have different mechanism of action on the medical condition. For instance, DMARDs modify the course of the action and NSAIDs act on the symptoms of the disease such as pain. Furthermore, these drugs are available on prescription and also over-the-counter.

Increase in incidence of rheumatoid arthritis, surge in geriatric population, and rise in incidence of obesity across the world drive the growth of the global anti-rheumatics market. However, side effects related to the medication and higher cost of biologics & biosimilars hinder the growth of the market. On the other hand, R&D activities in the field of biosimilars and novel biologics present numerous opportunities in the market.

The disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARD's)segment to maintain its dominance till 2026-

By on drug class, the disease modifying anti-rheumatics drugs (DMARDs) segment contributed to more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to lead the trail during the study period. The nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) segment, on the other hand, is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.7% by 2026. The other segments analyzed in the report include corticosteroids and uric acid drugs.

North America to lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the global anti-rheumatics market, and will lead during the forecast period. This is due to easy availability of anti-rheumatics and increase in geriatric population that are susceptible to nephrological disorders. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest growth rate, with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to increase in healthcare expenditure and surge in awareness of anti-rheumatics.

Key Findings of the Study:

The disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs segment occupied approximately two-fifth share of the global anti-rheumatics market in 2018.

The nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The prescription-based drugs segment accounted for three-fourth share of the market in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA

Leading market players

Pfizer, Inc.

Johnson & Johnsons

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Celegene Corporations

MedImmune, LLC

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Biogen Inc.

Celltrion Inc.

Amgen Inc.

