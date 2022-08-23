CBP Officers Seize 14 Pounds of Cocaine at the Ysleta Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta border crossing in El Paso, Texas intercepted 14 pounds of cocaine in a failed smuggling attempt.

Cocaine filled drug bundles.

“CBP uses a layered enforcement approach to identify and stop drug smuggling at the border,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “CBP officer expertise, canines, and technology all are important elements in stemming the flow of contraband.”

On August 17, CBP officers assigned to the Ysleta border crossing encountered a 28-year-old female Mexican citizen arriving from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. A CBP officer referred the female for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included screening by a CBP canine and a non-intrusive inspection (x-ray). After conducting a thorough secondary examination, CBP officers located multiple bundles concealed within the vehicle containing a total of 14.7 pounds of cocaine.

The subject was arrested and turned over to the El Paso County Sheriff’s office to face charges.