Quintillion Releases Guide on How a Cross-Functional Team Is Bridging the Digital Divide

Quintillion Helping Alaska Communities

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quintillion has released a guide on how its cross-functional team is bridging the digital divide in Alaskan communities. They have strategized, developed, constructed, and launched several major projects that have significantly impacted Alaskans, the satellite industry, and the military.

Quintillion’s Market Development Manager, Adaweze (Ada) Maduakor, attributes a few key factors to their success. One includes the internal departments at Quintillion that help complete projects including Executive Leadership, Marketing and Business Development, Engineering, Accounting, and Cybersecurity and Information Technology. These departments ensure that Quintillion can take on complex projects that continue to push Alaska’s technological barrier.

Another key player in Quintillion’s success is the business partners that support each department. Typically, this includes working with at least six consultants.

The last part of Quintillion’s cross-functional team includes their community liaisons. These are community members in Alaskan areas that help the company hear the specific needs of their customers. This initiative allows Quintillion to understand the needs of the Alaskan community and what projects they should partake in.

The guide covers how the Quintillion team promotes collaboration internally and with their community projects. Maduakor also provides information on the internal project management that allows their team to complete projects from development to closing.

Quintillion also reviews its investment strategy, providing insight into how it can complete strategies that support its whole team. The guide reviews Quintillion’s asset strategy, assessing how they have created infrastructure supporting military and security initiatives. Quintillion's projects help several industries while bringing new waves of technology to Alaskan communities.

Quintillion has equipped Alaska with the first subsea fiber optic cable network that brings technological capabilities to their communities. They provide a wealth of information on its Resources Page to the community on upcoming projects and their impact, including industry news, media updates, and more. For more information on Quintillion’s network and future projects, visit the Quintillion website.

