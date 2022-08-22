Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,424 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,075 in the last 365 days.

2022-08-22 11:29:27.347 Missouri Lottery Earns Highest Industry Certifications for Information Security and Responsible Gaming

2022-08-22 11:29:27.347

The Missouri Lottery has been recognized by the World Lottery Association (WLA) for its commitment to fully integrating responsible gaming and security standards across all operations. Missouri is the first U.S. lottery to achieve WLA’s Level 2 certification for security and risk management, and it’s among just a handful to be recertified as a Level 4 member under the organization’s responsible gaming framework.

“This dedication to maintaining the highest standards in the industry is what allows us to responsibly raise money for education,” said Judy Martin, interim executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “We’re intentional in what we do, using visible and transparent practices to ensure we’re operating in a way that best serves our players, our retailers and all Missouri stakeholders.”

Security and Risk Management

The WLA-SCS Level 2 certification is based on the effective management of security and integrity, using four key components:  ISO/IEC 27001 international standards for information security; lottery-specific security processes and controls; requirements for products offered by the lottery; and controls required for offering games run by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL).

The Lottery’s information system has also been certified by MSECB, an accredited Management Systems Certification Body.

Responsible Gaming

WLA’s Level 4 certification for “continuous improvement” requires a demonstrated commitment to and implementation of responsible gaming programs across a variety of elements: Research, Employees; Retailers; Game Design; Advertising and Marketing Communications; Player Education; Treatment Referral; Stakeholder Engagement; and Reporting and Measurement.

The Missouri Lottery also maintains the highest “sustaining level” certification for its responsible gaming standards from the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL) and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG).

More information about the Lottery’s responsible gaming program can be found at MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2022-08-22 11:29:27.347 Missouri Lottery Earns Highest Industry Certifications for Information Security and Responsible Gaming

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.