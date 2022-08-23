Infrared Imaging Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 5,836.0 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – Increase in defense expenditure

Growing use of infrared imaging in security and surveillance is a significant factor driving global infrared imaging market growth.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global infrared imaging market is expected to reach a market size of USD 10,29 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for infrared imaging can be attributed to its growing use in security and surveillance. Infrared surveillance cameras find widespread application in law enforcement and military applications, and at large corporations to safeguard property and employees. Technological advancements and infrared security cameras getting more affordable is expected to result in increasing deployment in home security applications going ahead. Infrared illumination is not detected by the human eye but is sufficient enough to enable security cameras to capture a recognizable image by.

The Infrared Imaging Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Infrared Imaging market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Infrared Imaging market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Infrared Imaging market.

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Xenics launched an innovative shutter-less uncooled low wavelength infrared core, Dione 640, for safety and security, industrial, and medical applications.

The cooled infrared camera is used to detect small differences in temperature for longer durations compared to uncooled infrared camera. Cooled infrared camera delivers enhanced details in the image and assists in identifying even the slightest thermal anomaly. Besides, a significant benefit of cooled infrared cameras is in performing spectral filtering to reveal details for measurement purposes that cannot be done with uncooled infrared cameras.

In the US, about 75.0% of pedestrian mortalities occur during nighttime. Infrared cameras play an instrumental role in detection and classification of pedestrians in darkness, even in the presence of fog or sun glare. These cameras provide improved situational awareness resulting in development of more reliable and safe advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicles.

Infrared imaging market revenue in Asia Pacific is projected to register fastest revenue CAGR over 2021–2028 due to increasing growth of automotive, electronics and semiconductors, and food and beverages industries. Also, rising demand for early disease diagnosis and presence of a large patient base is driving market growth in the region.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Infrared Imaging market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Infrared Imaging market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Infrared Imaging market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Leonardo DRS, Xenics NV, Lynred, FLIR Systems, Axis Communications, Opgal Optronics Industries Ltd., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Sensors Unlimited, IRCameras LLC, and Fluke.

Emergen Research has segmented the global infrared imaging market on the basis of technology, wavelength, application, industry vertical, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Cooled Infrared Imaging

Uncooled Infrared Imaging

Wavelength Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Near Infrared

Short Wave Infrared

Mid-wave Infrared

Long wave Infrared

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Security & Surveillance

Monitoring & Inspection

Detection

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Electronics & Semiconductor

Food & Beverage

Others

The Global Infrared Imaging Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Infrared Imaging market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Infrared Imaging market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Infrared Imaging market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Infrared Imaging market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Infrared Imaging Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

About Emergen Research

