Press Releases

08/23/2022

Governor Lamont Highlights Study Ranking Connecticut as the State With the Nation’s Best Community College System, Encourages Potential Students To Enroll Before Fall Semester Begins Next Week



WATCH: News conference on Connecticut’s top ranking among community colleges

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held an event in Hartford with officials and students from Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) to highlight the release of a recent study from WalletHub ranking Connecticut as the state with the best community college system in the United States.

Additionally, the governor announced that the deadline to receive funding from PACT, Connecticut’s free community college program, has been extended. Any student who otherwise meets the program’s qualifications and registers for classes this semester will receive PACT funding. Potential students are encouraged to enroll at a community college before fall semester classes begin on August 29, 2022.

“We have made significant investments in our community colleges in the last couple of years, and we are seeing positive results,” Governor Lamont said. “We have the number one community college system in the country and a comprehensive free community college program. There has never been a better time for students to enroll and pursue a degree or certificate in an in-demand career.”

For the first time, the fiscal year 2023 budget that Governor Lamont signed into law earlier this year allows part-time students taking six or more credits per semester to qualify for PACT.

“Our community colleges have something for everyone,” CSCU President Terrence Cheng said. “For those looking to train for in-demand jobs, we have programs that can get you from classroom to career in mere weeks. For those seeking associate degrees, we have programs in everything from health care, to technology, to STEM, that can translate directly into a great job. For students looking for a four-year degree, community colleges are a great place to start. PACT gives the opportunity for students to earn an associate degree for free and seamlessly transfer to one of our Connecticut State Universities. In short, you can save tens of thousands of dollars on a bachelor’s degree.”

Starting in July 2023, the state’s 12 community colleges will become Connecticut State Community College (CT State). Students who begin their studies at a current college this year will be automatically enrolled as CT State students for the fall 2023 semester, and all current locations will remain open and fully operational.

“For students beginning on their path toward a degree, training for careers in new sectors or industries, and even those who need skills to help launch new businesses, this is the right place to be,” CT State President John Maduko said. “Connecticut’s community colleges not only provide quality, affordable education, but we open doors to new opportunities and help break cycles of poverty and stagnant careers.”

To learn more about PACT eligibility or to apply today, visit ct.edu/apply.