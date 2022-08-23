Submit Release
Need To Invest in School Nurses, Counselors Greater Now Than Ever

Over the past two school years, school nurses and counselors have been on the front lines alongside teachers in responding to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the mental distress experienced by students and their families. In a new guest column for Talk Business and Politics, ACHI Health Policy Director Craig Wilson says the need to invest in school nurses and counselors has never been greater.

Read the full column on Talk Business and Politics.

For further reading, see ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson’s column in the Healthcare Journal of Arkansas on the mental health impacts of the pandemic.

