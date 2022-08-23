Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,288 in the last 365 days.

Researchers use artificial intelligence to create a 'treasure map' of undiscovered ant species

Although small, invertebrates have an outsized influence on their environments, pollinating plants, breaking down organic matter and speeding up nutrient cycling. And what they lack in stature, they make up for in diversity. With more than 1 million known species, insects alone vastly outnumber all other invertebrates and vertebrates combined.

Despite their importance and ubiquity, some of the most basic information about invertebrates, such as where they're most diverse and how many of them there are, remain a mystery. This is especially problematic for conservation scientists trying to stave off global insect declines; you can't conserve something if you don't know where to look.

In a U.S. National Science Foundation-supported study in the journal Science Advances, researchers used ants as a proxy to help close major knowledge gaps and hopefully begin reversing these declines.

Working for more than a decade, researchers from institutions around the world stitched together nearly 1.5 million location records from research publications, online databases, museums and scientific field work. They used the records to produce the largest global map of insect diversity, which they hope will be used to direct future conservation efforts.

"This is a massive undertaking for a group known to be critical ecosystem engineers," said co-author Robert Guralnick, curator of biodiversity informatics at the Florida Museum of Natural History. "It represents an enormous effort not only among all the co-authors but the many naturalists who have contributed knowledge about distributions of ants across the globe."

Creating a map large enough to account for the entirety of ant biodiversity presented several logistical challenges. All known ant species, which number more than 14,000, were included, with each species varying dramatically in the amount of data available.

Most of the records contained a description of the location where an ant was collected or spotted but did not always have the precise coordinates needed for mapping. Inferring the extent of an ant's range from incomplete records required some clever data wrangling.

The researchers ultimately formed a global map divided into a grid of 20 km by 20 km squares that estimated of the number of ant species per square, or species richness. They also created a map of the number of ant species with very small ranges per square, or species rarity. In general, species with small ranges are vulnerable to environmental changes.

The scientists used machine learning to predict how the diversity would change if they sampled all areas around the world equally, and in doing so, identified areas where many unknown, unsampled species exist.

"Work at this scale, bringing together years of natural history data with advanced computational modeling, is critical for understanding the geographic distribution of all biodiversity and improving our strategic conservation efforts in a rapidly changing world," said Shannon Fehlberg, a program director in NSF's Division of Environmental Biology.

You just read:

Researchers use artificial intelligence to create a 'treasure map' of undiscovered ant species

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.