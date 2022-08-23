Laredo Sector Border Patrol rescued an individual from the Rio Grande

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working their assigned duties with the Laredo Sector Marine Unit rescued an individual attempting to cross the Rio Grande illegally.

The incident occurred on August 19, when agents were working their assigned duties witnessed a male individual attempting to make illegally entry near Gateway to the Americas Bridge. The individual was struggling to stay afloat due to strong currents and became stranded on one of the pillars on the bridge. The agents quickly responded and were able to rescue the individual and bring him aboard the airboat to safety. After he was evaluated by Border Patrol agents, he was taken into custody for processing. The individual was from Venezuela.

