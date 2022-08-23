Global SATCOM Transceivers Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of ~9% During 2022-2031; Increasing Number of Satellite Launches and Rising Demand for Enhanced Data Communication to Propel Growth - Research Nester

Key Companies Covered in the Global SATCOM Transceivers Market Research Report by Research Nester are AnaCom, Inc., ACORDE Technologies S.A., Advantech Wireless Technologies, Inc., Comtech EF Data Corporation, ND SatCom GmbH, CPI International Inc, REMEC Broadband Wireless Networks LLC, Arralis Ltd., Amplus Communication, ViaLite Communications, and other key market players.

Global SATCOM Transceivers Market Size:

The global SATCOM transceivers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~9% over the forecast period. A geostationary artificial satellite called SATCOM, commonly referred to as "satellite communication," is used to facilitate long-distance communications by picking up radio signals from the Earth, boosting them, and transmitting them back to receivers in different parts of the world. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increase in the number of satellites launched in recent years and the growing demand for enhanced data communication across the world. It was observed that the satellite industry, which was founded in the 1950s, expanded quickly; by 2019, there were more than 2,400 active satellites orbiting the Earth.

Along with this, the increasing number of satellite dispatches for uses including weather pattern monitoring, remote sensing, agriculture monitoring, and navigation are anticipated to boost the market growth over the ensuing years. For instance, one of the leading space research organizations in India has announced in 2018 that they are increasing the capability of its remote-sensing satellites in an effort to increase the number of crops covered by space-based agricultural forecasts in India from the current eight to over 20.

Global SATCOM Transceivers Market: Key Takeaways

North America region gains the largest portion of the revenue

Communication segment to dominate the revenue graph

Government segment remains prominent in the end-user segment

Rising Need for 5G Internet & Smartphones and High Expenditure on Space Programs to Boost Market Growth

In the near future, the market is estimated to have a wealth of development prospects owing to the rising need for 5G high-speed internet, supported by the growing demand for 5G smartphones across the world. It was found that in the United States, the market shares of 5G cellphones increased from around 3% in January 2020 to more than 13% by August 2020. It was predicted that more than 15% of all smartphones sold in North America by the end of 2021 would be 5G smartphones.

In addition to this, the increasing expenditure on space programs among the developed and developing nations to have strategic research and development, scientific discovery, and the strong relationships formed through the cooperative exploration of space is predicted to boost the market growth over the ensuing years. For instance, despite the COVID-19 epidemic, global government spending on space initiatives increased nearly to 10% in 2021 to a new high of more than 90 billion USD. Additionally, the increasing significant investment into new space technologies and research & development to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Global SATCOM Transceivers Market: Regional Overview

The global SATCOM transceivers market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Investment in Space Program to Drive Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

On the strength of rising spending on space initiatives, primarily by the developing nations, including China and the Indian government, the market in the Asia Pacific is predicted to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period. It was noticed that India's government is estimated to have spent around 16.31 billion USD on the space industry in the fiscal year 2020, whereas China's government spent close to 10 billion USD 0n space programs. The amount of money allotted to the space industry is estimated to increase over time. In the upcoming years, an increase in satellite launches for scientific research and development is also anticipated to fuel market expansion in the region.

Growing Launch of Satellites to Drive Growth in the North America Region

On the other hand, the market in North America is anticipated to amass the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the expansion of satellite launches to deliver 5G internet connectivity and the region's strong concentration of leading industry participants. It was found that as of January 2022, there were around 4,800 active artificial satellites orbiting the Earth and more than 2,900 of them belonged to the United States. In addition to this, the increasing investment in space programs and space exploration is predicted to drive market growth in the region over the forecast period.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global SATCOM Transceivers Market, Segmentation by Application

Navigation Scientific Research Communication Remote Sensing Others



Out of these, the communication segment is estimated to grab the largest market share over the forecast period owing to the increasing need for high-speed data transmission and the government’s increasing efforts to provide high-speed internet, which in turn is predicted to increase the use of satellite transceivers. For instance, in May 2022, the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative announced to invest USD45 billion to provide everyone in America with accessible, dependable, high-speed internet by the end of the decade. In addition, the increasing SATCOM transceiver usage for fixed satellite services (FSS) applications and emergency data connection communication is estimated to spur market segment growth in the future.

Global SATCOM Transceivers Market, Segmentation by End User

Commercial Government Military



Among these, the government segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period as government agencies are placing more emphasis on launching satellites for earth observation, agriculture monitoring, and weather pattern monitoring. It was found that there are more than 155 meteorological satellites now in orbit, generating more than 78 million satellite observations daily which include scanning of earth, measurement of temperature and infrared, and sending it back in the form of digital data.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global SATCOM transceivers market that are profiled by Research Nester are AnaCom, Inc., ACORDE Technologies S.A., Advantech Wireless Technologies, Inc., Comtech EF Data Corporation, ND SatCom GmbH, CPI International Inc, REMEC Broadband Wireless Networks LLC, Arralis Ltd., Amplus Communication, ViaLite Communications, and others.

Recent Developments in the Global SATCOM Transceivers Market

In July 2022, seven additional members from various industrial sectors joined the Digital IF Interoperability Consortium (DIFI), an independent space industry association established to improve interoperability in satellite and ground system networks.

In December 2020, ND SATCOM unveiled a new dimension in satellite communications with the launch of SKYWAN 5G Release 2.0, redefining customers’ possibilities and enabling the most advanced immersive VSAT experiences yet.





