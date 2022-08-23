Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market in North America: $34.16 Billion by 2025, At a CAGR of 17.7%

North America Big Data and Business Analytics Market

The market was pegged at $9.36 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $34.16 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.7% from 2018 to 2025.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing inclination toward cloud-based analytics solutions, emerging trend in healthcare such as telehealth and innovations in geonomics have created lucrative opportunities in the segment. Rise in demand for analytics solutions for population health management, increase in need for business intelligence to optimize health administration & strategy, and surge in adoption of big data among end users in the industry have fueled the growth of North America big data analytics in healthcare market.

Key market players such as - All Scripts, Cerner, Dell EMC, Epic System Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft, Optum, and Oracle Corporation.

Based on region, the market is divided across U.S. and Canada. U.S held more than two-third of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the estimate period. Growth in enterprise mobility and widespread wireless connectivity have driven the growth of big data analytics in healthcare in this region.

Based on component, the software segment contributed to more than two-third of the total market in 2017 and is expected to be dominant throughout the forecast period. The growing demand for digitalization in healthcare organizations has driven the need to adopt big data analytics in healthcare software.

Based on application, the clinical analytics segment accounted for more than half of the total market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its top status throughout 2018-2025. Investments in population health and clinical management have spurred the growth in this segment. On the other hand, the financial analytics segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.10% during the period.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

