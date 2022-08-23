Smart Television (T.V.) Market Destine to Reach USD 1,081. 60 Billion by 2029 Globally | Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Revenue Forecast
The rise in the demand for personalized entertainment will accelerate the smart television (T.V.) market's growth rate. Gone are the days when people gathered to movie theatres or flipped through satellite television channels
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has a newly released comprehensive study titled “Global Smart Television (T.V.) Market” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and success in the market. Smart TV report is a definitive solution for sound decision making and superior management of goods and services. This market research report endows clients with the supreme level of market data and information which exactly matches to the niche and business requirements. This Smart TV market research report delivers an all-inclusive analysis of the market structure along with the estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The smart TV market report also analyses the market status, market share, current trends, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the smart television (T.V.) market was valued at USD 239 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,081. 60 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 20.77% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The "46 to 50 inch" segment is likely to dominate the worldwide smart T.V. market throughout the forecast period in terms of screen size. For larger T.V. sets, the majority of buyers favor 4K UHD display technology. The growing spending power of customers has boosted the demand for smart T.V.s on the market. In addition, rising consumer income and price trends for UHD televisions are likely to drive growth in the 46-55 inch screen size segment over the forecast period
REPORT METRIC
- Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029
- Base Year – 2021
- Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)
Market Synopsis:-
Smart televisions (T.V.s), also known as linked T.V.s, have internet connectivity built in, allowing them to offer a variety of capabilities such as on-demand content from various apps, access to streaming services, and the ability to connect with other wireless devices. They can also passively receive cable, satellite, or over-the-air (OTA) broadcasts. Aside from that, smart T.V.s have additional hardware and connections and a television operating system and graphical user interface (GUI). Viewers can use these adaptations to access and manage aspects of linked devices as well as stream material from internet video services.
The market demand for smart television (T.V.) is increasing as the desire for high network connectivity grows. The COVID-19 has boosted demand for video on demand and over-the-top services, which in turn has accelerated demand for smart television (T.V.).
Some of the major players operating in the Smart Television (T.V.) market are
- SAMSUNG (South Korea),
- SONY INDIA (Japan),
- L.G. Electronics (South Korea),
- Google LLC (U.S.),
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan),
- SHARP CORPORATION (U.S.),
- Koninklijke Philips N.V., (Netherlands),
- Hitachi Ltd. (Japan),
- TCL (China),
- Skyworth Group Limited (China),
- Haier Group (Hong Kong),
- TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan),
- Videocon Industries Limited (Mumbai),
- Grande Holdings Company Limited (Hong Kong),
- Xiaomi (China),
- Hisense International (China),
- VIZIO, Inc., (U.S.),
- INSIGNIA SYSTEMS (U.S.), and
- Apple
Recent Development
In April 2021, Samsung launched its ultra-high-end Neo QLED TV line. For a cinematic watching experience, the new range has a nearly bezel-less Infinity One Design and true-to-life picture quality. There will be five sizes available: 85-inch (2m 16cm), 75-inch (1m 89cm), 65-inch (1m 63cm), 55-inch (1m 38cm), and 50-inch (1m 38cm) (1m 25cm). Furthermore, Samsung's unique Neo Quantum Processor with superior upscaling capabilities is included in Neo QLED TVs. The Neo Quantum Processor can maximize picture quality to 4K and 8K picture output regardless of input quality by using up to 16 separate neural network models, each trained in A.I. upscaling and deep learning technologies.
Key Market Segments:
Resolution
- 4K UHD TV
- HDTV
- Full HD T.V.
- 8K TV
Screen Size
- Below 32 inches
- 32 to 45 inches
- 46 to 55 inches
- 56 to 65 inches
- Above 65 inches
Type
- Flat
- Curved
Technology
- OLED
- QLED
- LED
- Plasma
- Others
Platform
- Android
- Roku
- WebOS
- Tizen O.S.
- iOS
- MyHomeScreen
- Others
Distribution Channel
- Direct
- Indirect
Smart Television (T.V.) Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The countries covered in the smart television (T.V.) market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Asia-Pacific dominates the smart television (T.V.) market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing adoption of smart televisions in rapidly developing economies such as India. Additionally, the rising demand for 4K display technology because of consumer inclination towards better quality and sleek design will further flourish the market's growth rate in this region.
Middle East and Africa are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the advancement across OTT space and a notable increase in engaging content in the region. Also, shifting consumer focus towards online content because of the rising availability of seamless, high-speed internet connections will further flourish the market's growth rate in this region.
Smart Television (T.V.) Key Benefits over Global Competitors:
- The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Smart Television (T.V.) market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.
- Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.
- Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.
- The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.
- The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Personal Care Ingredients
