Fertility Services Market to Surpass Around US$ 1,020 Million by 2030

New Zealand Fertility Services

Australia & New Zealand fertility services market generated $709 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,020 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for fertility services across Australia & New Zealand with rise in in the infertile population are key drivers of this market. Furthermore, technological advancements in ART procedures with growth in presence of the target population are expected to boost the fertility services in the coming years.

The Australia & New Zealand fertility services market generated $709 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,020 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Avail sample report with Industry Insights @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5465

The Australia & New Zealand fertility services market is driven by increase in infertility rates, rise in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in ART success rate, and growth in disposable income. Rise in prevalence of infertility due to increase in risk factors, such as obesity, stress, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), sexually transmitted infections, and other medical conditions, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Fertility services are availed by people who are unable to conceive naturally. These services assist infertile couples, single parents, and people from the LGBT community to procreate. IVF and other assisted reproductive technology (ART) procedures, surrogacy, and intrauterine insemination are some of the widely performed fertility services in Australia & New Zealand.

The Australia & New Zealand fertility services market is driven by increase in infertility rates, rise in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in ART success rate, and growth in disposable income. Rise in prevalence of infertility due to increase in risk factors, such as obesity, stress, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), sexually transmitted infections, and other medical conditions, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

In terms of services, the fresh non-donor segment accounted for the largest revenue in the Australia & New Zealand fertility services market in 2018 owing to higher preference for this procedure. While, the egg and embryo banking segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest market growth during the forecast period due to technological advancements in IVF and rise in demand for thaw cycle IVF.

Key Findings of the Australia & New Zealand Fertility Services Market

On the basis of procedure, the IVF with ICSI segment accounted for more than one-fourth share in the Australia & New Zealand fertility services market in 2018.

Based on service, the egg and embryo banking segment exhibits fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on end user, the fertility clinics segment generated the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on country, New Zealand is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Get 20% Free Customization In This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5465

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Fertility Services Market

South Korea Fertility Services Market

Singapore Fertility Services Market

China Fertility Services Market

Indonesia Fertility Services Market

Australia Fertility Services Market

Taiwan Fertility Services Market

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.