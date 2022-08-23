Global RF and Microwave Crystal Oscillators Market is Predicted to Grow at a Robust CAGR During 2022-2031; Increasing Usage of Oscillators in Wireless Communication and Growing Sales of Clocks to Elevate Growth - Research Nester

Key Companies Covered in the Global RF and Microwave Crystal Oscillators Market Research Report by Research Nester are AAB Ltd., Silicon Laboratories, Inc., MtronPTI, Inc., Fox Electronics Inc., KVG Quartz Crystal Technology GmbH, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Ecliptek LLC, Dynamic Engineers Inc., CTS Corporation, Crescent Frequency Products Inc., and other key market players.

Market growth over the forecast period

Detailed regional synopsis

Market segmentation

Growth drivers

Challenges

Key market players and their detailed profiling

Global RF and Microwave Crystal Oscillators Market Size:

The global RF and microwave crystal oscillators market is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR over the forecast period. The crystal oscillator is an electronic oscillator that uses crystal as a frequency selective element. It can generate signals between 100 kHz to 100 GHz. The rising use of crystal oscillators in digital integrated circuits, computers, and marine equipment to deliver stable clock signals and increasing sales of computers and ICs are estimated to boost the market's expansion. For instance, around 340 million PCs were shipped worldwide in 2021, on average.

Additionally, a piezoelectric crystal, often quartz, with electrode plating on both sides makes up the crystal oscillators. An electromechanical system is created when mechanical force is applied to the charges contained in the crystal when voltage is applied between the electrodes. This phenomenon is applicable to digital systems, phase-lock loop systems, modems, GPS systems, and sensors which all require RF and microwave crystal oscillators and growing demand for digitalization and high-tech GPS systems to accelerate market growth. It was noticed that Google Maps is used by more than 1.1 billion people each month, and its core products are used by more than 5.2 million active apps and websites each week.

Global RF and Microwave Crystal Oscillators Market: Key Takeaways

North America region gains the largest portion of the revenue

Advanced Drive Assistance Systems (ADAS) application segment to dominate the revenue graph

IT & telecommunication end-use segment remains prominent in the end-user segment

Growing Telecommunication Industry and Increasing Sales of Luxury Watches and Clocks to Boost Market Growth

The second most power-hungry component in wireless devices is the RF oscillator post the power amplifier. As a result, the RF oscillator's lowered power has a considerable positive impact on the cellular transceiver's total power efficiency. In addition, the transceiver's performance is governed by the RF oscillator's purity. With this, the growing telecommunication sector and the telecommunications sector's expanding need for RF and microwave crystal oscillators are anticipated to fuel market expansion. It was noticed that numerous American telecommunications firms are creative and frequently launch new services on the market and the industry's projected 2021 revenues came around USD584 billion.

In addition, watches and clocks are another important use for crystal oscillators, and the rising watch sales, particularly those of luxury watches, are estimated to spur market expansion during the forecast period. For instance, in 2022, the watches segment of the consumer goods industry is predicted to create USD11 billion in revenue from watches. Moreover, the rising disposable income and inclination of people toward lavish lifestyles are anticipated to boost the sale of luxury watches and which in turn are estimated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. It was observed that the of Swiss watches (a luxurious watch brand) increased by 31% in comparison to 2020 and by more than 2.5% in comparison to 2019.

Global RF and Microwave Crystal Oscillators Market: Regional Overview

The global RF and microwave crystal oscillators market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness noteworthy growth over the projected period on the strength of the rapidly expanding telecommunications sector in developing countries. Recent data suggests that the telecommunications industry in India generated gross revenues of around USD 8.75 billion in the first quarter of FY22. Along with this, the nation's rising internet subscriber base and growing usage of smartphones in the region are predicted to propel market growth over the forecast period.

On the other hand, the market in North America region is estimated to gain the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the region's increasing acceptance of technology, expanding number of internet users, and rising use of wireless communication. It was found that in January 2021, there were around 299 million internet users in the United States, and between 2020 and 2021, there were an additional more than 10.8 million internet users in the United States. Further, over the course of the projection period, the region's ongoing technological improvements are anticipated to drive up demand for RF and microwave crystal oscillators.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global RF and Microwave Crystal Oscillators Market, Segmentation by End-User

Aerospace Healthcare Industrial Automotive IT & Telecommunication Transportation Others



Out of these, the IT & telecommunication segment is estimated to hold the major share during the forecast period owing to the rising usage of RF and microwave oscillators for wireless and wired infrastructure applications as well as satellite and ground telecommunication systems. It was noticed that the preferred method of accessing the internet is wireless. Wireless traffic reached around 40 trillion megabytes in 2020, a 200% increase from 2016, and the utilization of wireless data will increase with time as every 18 seconds by 2025, people will use a linked gadget for communication purposes.

Global RF and Microwave Crystal Oscillators Market, Segmentation by Application

LED Lighting Radar Hydrophones Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Ultrasonic Imaging Others



Among these, the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) segment is estimated to hold a significant market share over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for autonomous vehicles and the rising sale of automobiles across the world. It is believed that by 2025, completely autonomous vehicles are estimated to gain a boost in market share and are predicted to cover 20% of the market share. In addition to this, the usage of RF and microwave crystal oscillators for various digital applications namely, GPS maps, and increasing technological advancements to incorporate more digital applications in the vehicles are estimated to boost the segment growth over the forecast period.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global RF and microwave crystal oscillators market that are profiled by Research Nester are AAB Ltd., Silicon Laboratories, Inc., MtronPTI, Inc., Fox Electronics Inc., KVG Quartz Crystal Technology GmbH, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Ecliptek LLC, Dynamic Engineers Inc., CTS Corporation, Crescent Frequency Products Inc., and others.

Recent Developments in the Global RF and Microwave Crystal Oscillators Market

In March 2022, The CA Series automotive grade clock oscillator family from CTS Corporation has been expanded with the addition of devices that offer complementary LVPECL (low-voltage positive/pseudo emitter–coupled logic) and LVDS (low voltage differential Signaling) outputs.

In September 2021, Renesas Electronics Corporation a leading provider of cutting-edge semiconductor solutions added the ProXO+ family of compact, ultra-low noise, temperature-controlled clock oscillators to its broad portfolio of timing solutions.





