Automotive Antifreeze Market : Asia-Pacific Region to Grow at CAGR 8.6% From 2020 to 2027

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Automotive Antifreeze Market by Fluid Type ( Ethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol and Glycerin), Technology (Inorganic Additive Technology (IAT), Organic Acid Technology (OAT) and Hybrid Organic Acid Technology (HOAT)), Application (Passenger vehicle, Commercial vehicle and Construction vehicle), and Distribution Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.” According to the report, the global Automotive Antifreeze industry generated $4.92 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $6.01 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Report Sample (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2557

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in demand for high-performance vehicles and increase in use of high-quality technologically advanced additive drive the growth of the global automotive antifreeze market. However, fluctuations in prices of raw materials restrain the market growth. On the other hand, environment friendly and bio based coolants and antifreeze present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Manufacturing plants of automotive antifreezes were shut down and further activities have been hindered due to lockdown across many countries. Furthermore, the ban on international trade and export activities during the initial phase led to disrupted supply chain, thereby creating shortage of raw materials.

However, the relaxations issued by the government in various regions have supported the industry in economic terms. Also, the demand is expected to grow during the post-lockdown period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Automotive Antifreeze Market Request Here!

The ethylene glycol segment to maintain its lead by 2027

Based on fluid type, the ethylene glycol segment held the largest market share, contributing to more than half of the global automotive antifreeze market in 2019, and will maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027. Ethylene glycol is the most cost-effective antifreeze available in the market today. In addition, it has relevant coolant/antifreeze properties such as stability over a wide range of temperatures, high boiling point, low freezing point, and high thermal conductivity and specific heat. All these factors drive the growth of the segment.

The organic acid technology segment to witness its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on technology, the organic acid technology (OAT) segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the global automotive antifreeze market, and is expected to witness its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027. The fact that Organic Acid Technology (OAT) based antifreeze does not use silicates which enables longer service life, drives the growth of the market.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2557

Asia-Pacific to dominate the market, North America to grow at a significant pace

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2019, holding more than one-fourth of the global automotive antifreeze market, and will maintain its leadership status by 2027. This is due to rising production & sales of ICE vehicles in this province, which leads to increased demand for antifreeze. On the other hand, the Europe region is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The lower temperature in major parts of the region followed by the increased usage of commercial vehicles as a means of transportation in Europe drives the growth of the market. At the same time, the North America region is expected to manifest a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Leading market players

Prestone Products Corporation

Rock Oil Company LLC.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

TOTAL SA

Valvoline Inc.

Castrol

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Halfords Group PLC.

Motul

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2557

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive (Antifreeze Related) Industry:

Automotive Holographic Dashboard Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-holographic-dashboard-market

Racing Tires Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/racing-tires-market

Seat Track Position Sensors Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seat-track-position-sensors-market

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.