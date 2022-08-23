Award-Winning Black-Owned Doll Brand, Orijin Bees, Is On A Mission To Normalize Inclusion During Play
Orijin Bees is known for creating inclusive dolls representing Black and Brown children. The brand has quickly garnered attention amongst consumers and media.
My focus is on normalizing inclusion during childhood because I feel that’s the best way to change the future in a positive way.”UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by mother-daughter duo, Melissa and Esi Orijin, this next-generation doll brand is on a mission to bring inclusion to the toy aisle. Born from a mother’s desire to give her daughter a doll that looks like her, Orijin Bees' collection of Baby Bee dolls are available in an array of skin tones, hair textures, and curl patterns representing features of Black and Brown children. Orijin Bees has now launched an innovative site tool to enhance the shopping experience, celebrating hair texture and skin tones for authentic representation. Orijin Bees’ Baby Bees dolls are available at orijinbees.com, Amazon, Target.com, and select Target stores across the nation.
— Melissa Orijin
Orijin Bees is known for creating dolls with inclusive features representing Black and Brown children. Their Baby Bee Doll Collection has become popular with customers, quickly garnering much-deserved attention.
In just three short years since the brand’s inception, Orijin Bees has made an impressive mark on the toy industry as well as mass media. Orijin Bees has been featured in Oprah Daily, Forbes, Essence, AfroTech, and more. The brand was also selected for the highly-coveted Oprah’s Favorite Things List for holiday 2021.
Since launching on Target.com last year, Orijin Bees will expand their partnership by now offering a selection of their best-selling dolls in Target stores across 40 US states – starting this month.
Additionally, Orijin Bees has been featured in AT&T’s Dream In Black Campaign, alongside inspiring entrepreneurs, such as actress and entrepreneur Tabitha Brown. According to AT&T’s Dream In Black site, each year the campaign features “artists, activists, entrepreneurs, and dreamers pushing culture forward and positively impacting their communities, all while pursuing their greatest dreams.” Alumni of the Black Future Hall include Zerina Akers, Billy Porter, Ari Lennox, Meagan Good, and more.
Founder, Melissa Orijin was also invited to participate as a speaker at this year’s Black Girl Magic Summit hosted by Boss Women Media, in partnership with Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator. The summit will be available to stream on Amazon Prime starting August 27th, 2022.
Over the past year, Orijin Bees received the Mom’s Choice Award seal and was also nominated for Toy Fair’s Toy of the Year 2022. Orijin Bees continues to carry its mission by partnering with HBCU, Xavier University for the second year in a row to support their athletic department.
Orijin Bees also gives back through their Get One Gift One Program. Melissa expresses “every child deserves a doll that looks like them,” so the program focuses on gifting dolls to organizations supporting underserved children and also to parents experiencing financial constraints.
Orijin Bees is an acronym that stands for Our Representation Is Just Inclusion Normalized, Beautifully Empowering Every Soul.
As Orijin Bees strives to push the culture forward, their impact will be felt for generations to come.
To learn more about Orijin Bees, please visit orijinbees.com.
About Orijin Bees:
Founded by mother-daughter duo, Melissa and Esi Orijin, this next-generation doll brand is on a mission to bring inclusion to the toy aisle. Born from a mother’s desire to give her daughter a doll that looks like her, Orijin Bees' collection of Baby Bee dolls are available in an array of skin tones and curl patterns representing features of Black and brown children. Shopping with Orijin Bees means supporting the mission to diversify toy boxes through the beauty of representation, one doll at a time. Orijin Bees’ Baby Bees dolls are available to shop at orijinbees.com, Amazon, Target.com, and select Target stores across the nation. Follow Orijin Bees at @orijinbees.
Christa J. Smith
CJS Public Relations
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other