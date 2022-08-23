New York, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blood Collection Tubes Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316181/?utm_source=GNW

As the number of COVID-19 cases increases worldwide, governments across the globe are exploring the possibilities of allowing laboratories to ramp up blood testing which may lead to increased demand for blood collection tubes. In February 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasized the importance of being prepared and responding quickly and outlined key actions and measures that the blood services should take to mitigate the potential risk to the safety and sufficiency of the blood supplies during the pandemic. Additionally, as per an April 2022 published article titled, "The Impact of COVID-19 on Blood Transfusion Services: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis", blood centers should focus more on launching initiatives and policies that would increase their countries' blood supply as the virus has no direct threat to blood safety. Moreover, the government is also taking initiatives to help increase blood donation. For instance, in June 2020, the Maharashtra state government in India used social media initiatives to increase the number of blood donations. Such programs have positively impacted the blood collection tubes market, globally during the pandemic.

The major factor attributing to the growth of the market is the increase in the geriatric population and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, the rising number of surgeries due to various conditions and accidents is boosting the market.

As per an October 2021 update by the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2030, 1 in 6 people in the world will be aged 60 years or over. With time, the share of the population aged 60 years and over will increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion by 2030. As per the same source, by 2050, the world's population of people aged 60 years and older will double to 2.1 billion. The number of persons aged 80 years or older is expected to triple between 2020 and 2050 to reach 426 million. Thus, the rising geriatric population will increase the number of patients suffering from various diseases resulting in huge demand for blood collection tubes. However, the risk of acquiring infections due to unhygienic blood transfusion is the drawback of market growth.

Key Market Trends

EDTA Tubes Segment is Dominating the Blood collection tubes Market

EDTA Tube is widely used in clinical hematology as well as various kinds of blood cell test instruments. EDTA functions by binding calcium in the blood and keeping the blood from clotting. These tubes are used for most hematology procedures like ablation therapy, blood transfusions, etc. It is majorly used for a complete blood count. A research article 'EDTA stabilizes the concentration of platelet-derived extracellular vesicles (EV) during blood collection and handling', published in October 2021 shows that EDTA is superior to citrate as an anticoagulant with regard to stabilization of the concentration of platelet EVs. Moreover, because the stability of platelet EVs is comparable for both anticoagulants during a single freeze-thaw cycle, EDTA is recommended as an anticoagulant to establish biorepositories for EV research.

The major share of the segment can be attributed to the increase in the aging population along with the widespread of diseases, such as Diabetes. The prevalence of diabetes has increased in recent years, and it is predicted that prevalence will increase further in the future. For instance, as per the December 2021 report by the International Diabetes Federation, approximately 537 million adults (20-79 years) lived with diabetes in 2021. The total number of people living with diabetes is projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. The rising number of patients suffering from various chronic disorders will increase the demand for blood testing, which will help in the growth of the studied segment.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. The market growth is due to the factors such as the presence of key players, high prevalence of accidents and chronic diseases in the region, and established healthcare infrastructure are some of the key factors accountable for its large share in the market. In this region the United States has the maximum share due to supportive healthcare policies, the high number of patients, and a developed healthcare market.

Furthermore, The rising burden of chronic diseases in the United States such as diabetes, thyroid, and other diseases requiring blood tests will boost the studied market. For instance, as per the National Diabetes Statistics Report, 2020, there are approximately 34.2 million people, or 10.5% of the United States population who have diabetes. Type 1 diabetes accounts for about 5.2% of all diagnosed cases of diabetes, affecting approximately 1.6 million people in the United States. The increase in cases of diabetes is expected to boost the demand for the blood collection tube market.

However, various strategies acquired by the key market players in the country anticipated market growth. For instance, in July 2022, Rhinostics introduced automated sample collection technologies with the launch of the patent-pending VERIstic collection device focused on small volume blood collection. Thus, considering the all above-mentioned factors the market is expected to witness healthy growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The blood collection tubes market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Greiner AG, Qiagen NV, FL MEDICAL s.r.l., AdvaCare Pharma, Sarstedt AG & Co., Narang Medical Limited, etc.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316181/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________