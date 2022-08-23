PUBLIC NOTICE: Unscheduled Mosquito Control Activity in Dorchester County

August 23, 2022



Spraying Planned for Evening of Wednesday, August 24

ANNAPOLIS, MD (August 23, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), in cooperation with the Dorchester County Health Department, will expand mosquito control services in areas due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases.

Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is planned for the evening of Wednesday, August 24, 2022, within a ¾-mile radius of the intersection of Crusader Road and Roslyn Avenue.

Spraying will occur after 7:30 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, spraying will be rescheduled for the next available evening. Any existing spray exemptions in the area will be temporarily suspended.

MDA Mosquito Control Program personnel will use a permethrin-based solution that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved for use in public health mosquito control programs without posing unreasonable risks to human health. However, out of an abundance of caution, MDA recommends avoiding outdoor activities during spraying.

While not all mosquitoes carry diseases, MDA suggests that residents take precautions to minimize their exposure to mosquito bites. These measures include:

Wear long, loose fitting, light colored clothing

Wear insect repellents according to product labels

Avoid mosquito infested areas during prime periods of activity (between dusk and dawn)

Install, inspect, and repair window and door screens in homes and stables

Regularly clean bird baths and bowls for pet food and water

Remove or empty all water-holding containers

All Marylanders are encouraged to follow MDA’s Twitter feed @MdAgDept that will post unscheduled spray events and other timely information about mosquito control in Maryland. Routine spray program schedules are available by county on the program’s website.

For more information, please call MDA’s Mosquito Control Program at 410-841-5870.

