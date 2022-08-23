Sports Turf Company Partners with Game Changers Foundation for Leadership Award for High School Athletes
Athletic construction company kicks off leadership award honoring Georgia student athletes
We strive to give back to athletes who give so much to their teams with both their athletic talent and ability to lead and overcome adversity.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Turf Company, partnering with Game Changers Foundation, is excited to announce the Game Changers Leadership Award. Developed to specifically honor athletes’ abilities to lead on and off the field through their attitude, academics and work ethic, the award will be given to an athlete each week during the 2022-2023 school year.
— Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins
“Sports Turf is honored to partner with the Game Changers Foundation to present the weekly Leadership Award to a Georgia high school athlete,” Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins said. “We strive to give back to athletes who give so much to their teams with both their athletic talent and ability to lead and overcome adversity.”
The Game Changers Foundation and Sports Turf Company will present this award to an athlete, male or female, of any sports team who is a leader beyond their physical abilities. The Leadership Award will honor players who have impacted their teams through their desire to improve, their ability to preserver and their drive toward a common goal.
“As a Georgia native, I am thrilled to honor and encourage students to make an impact with more than their athletic skills,” Game Changer Foundation Founder and Executive Director Rennie Curran said. “Just because an athlete isn’t the best player, doesn’t mean they aren’t making a difference, and we are excited to honor them for so many valuable characteristics that lead to success down the road.”
Curran will present a plaque to the award winner each week at their prospective schools.
Coaches are encouraged to nominate their “Game Changer” each week for consideration based on the following criteria:
- Sportsmanship (respect coaches, officials, opponents, teammates)
- Commitment (toward practices, games and teammates)
- Desire to Improve (during competition and in the classroom, community, etc.)
- Work Ethic (in the classroom, practice and games)
- Teamwork (ability to work with their team and to lead by example)
- Focus and Discipline (in the classroom and through practices and games)
- Perseverance (overcoming challenges in life, the classroom, practices, games. etc.)
- Overcoming Adversity (in the classroom and through practice and games)
To nominate an athlete, please visit info.sportsturf.net/leadershipaward.
For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder. For more information about Game Changers Foundation, please visit, gamechangersfoundationga.org.
About Sports Turf Company
Sports Turf Company has been a specialty athletics construction company for more than 30 years. Sports Turf constructs the finest natural grass and artificial turf fields, tracks and tennis courts. The company has three Certified Field Builders and two Certified Track Builders, as recognized by The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), making it one of the highest qualified athletics construction companies in the Southeast.
