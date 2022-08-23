Ricardo De La Fuente Runs for U.S. Senate in Florida to Reinvigorate American Leadership

De La Fuente’s Leadership Experience in Clean Energy, Healthcare Modernization, and Business Leadership Make Him Top Candidate for Reinvigorating America

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvard-educated and entrepreneur De La Fuente remains on the cutting edge of economic and democratic innovations, making him the top candidate for U.S. Senator from Florida with ideas and energy for reinvigorating America: “We have been hit with inflation, supply chain disruptions, and pandemic-related losses. We need to get back on track and send America in the right direction.”

A clean energy entrepreneur and leader in healthcare modernization, De La Fuente has consistently turned twenty-first-century innovation into affordable and sustainable living for Americans. Ricardo’s wide and varied experience make him the perfect candidate for America’s twenty first century economic turnaround. He is prepared to fight for meaningful well-paid jobs in renewable energy, infrastructure, and technology.

National business leader and sustainability-focused entrepreneur Alex Debelov recently stated, “The reason I’m excited to support Ricardo De La Fuente is that he understands the problems that entrepreneurs face today. And he’s PASSIONATE about solving these problems! He’s a man of ACTION, not just words! I give him my full vote of confidence as I truly believe his vision will create a platform, which will allow small business owners to become world-class entrepreneurs and will enable them to be competitive in the global marketplace!”

Alejandra Arango, small business owner, has endorsed Ricardo, saying that “working with Ricardo is truly inspiring - he is versatile, dynamic and stands up for the rights of women.”

Ricardo is involved with numerous influential business and political organizations seeking to end the corrosive effects of political polarization for a new era of unity and prosperity in America. Ricardo’s involvement in bipartisan democratic groups seeking non-ideological solutions to national issues has prepared him to fight for American prosperity: “What's at stake in this Tuesday primary is our Democracy and Freedom. Our democracy is in danger and we need a leader to unite and defend our Democracy rather than demagogues that seek to divide us. We have become polarized in our politics to the point Republicans and Democrats refuse to work together and blame one another rather than resolve our common challenges. We need strong leaders that can unite us and bring about change that delivers results that matter: leaders that believe in developing bi-partisan solutions to tackle the common challenges we face with rising inflation, rising cost of living, rising cost of healthcare, and making sure every American has a pathway to live and achieve their American Dream.”

De La Fuente's Senatorial platform is centered on healthcare, small businesses, and education. His vast and varied experience in business, healthcare, and educational leadership will make him a key asset in reinvigorating America.

