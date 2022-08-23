Medical Lifting Sling Market Is Projected To Reach USD 1.41 Bn by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 9.6%

Medical Lifting Slings Market

The global medical lifting slings market size is estimated to reach $1.412 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title Medical Lifting Sling Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as ETAC AB, Getinge Group (Arjohuntleigh), Guldmann Inc., Handicare, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Joerns Healthcare, LLC, Prism Medical Ltd., Silvalea Ltd., and Stryker Corporation.

The global medical lifting slings market size was valued at $0.560 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.412 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030. The medical lifting slings is defined as a assistive medical devices, which allows patients in hospitals, home health care, and nursing homes to be transferred from a bed to a chair or other similar resting place, and vice versa. It works on the mechanism of hydraulic and electrical power. Medical lifting slings are mostly used by people who suffer from mobility disorders.

Impact Analysis – Medical Lifting Sling Market Research

Analysts at Allied Market Research constantly monitor the Medical Lifting Sling industry factors with impacts of current events; with this study an update of how industry players have tackled latest scenario and what key strategies have made significant difference is showcased.

Key Highlights from Medical Lifting Sling Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation – Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Medical Lifting Sling industry evolution and predictive analysis.

FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS – In order to better understand Medical Lifting Sling market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

Competition – Leading players have been studied from Medical Lifting Sling Industry depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness – Medical Lifting Sling report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Medical Lifting Sling Market have also been included in the study.

Medical Lifting Sling Market Key Players: ETAC AB, Getinge Group (Arjohuntleigh), Guldmann Inc., Handicare, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Joerns Healthcare, LLC, Prism Medical Ltd., Silvalea Ltd., and Stryker Corporation.

Medical Lifting Sling Market Growth by Product: Universal Slings, Transfer Slings, Hammock Slings, Standing Slings, Seating Slings, Toilet Slings, Bariatric Slings, and Others

Medical Lifting Sling Market Growth by Usage Type: Reusable Slings, and Disposable Slings

Medical Lifting Sling Market Growth by End User: Home Care Facilities, Hospitals, Elderly Care Facilities, and Others

