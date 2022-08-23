Protect U Guard and Lovell Government Services Team Up to Serve Federal Healthcare Systems
As Protect U Guard's SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product portfolio to federal healthcare providers.
We are excited to utilize the world-class distribution network of Lovell Government Services to make our state-of-the-art hand sanitizers, soaps, and cleaners more available to our government[...]”PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell Government Services and Protect U Guard announced today that they have partnered to provide Protect U Guard's line of quality hand sanitizers and soaps to Federal Healthcare Systems and the patient populations they serve. Lovell Government Services will list Protect U Guard on all major contract vehicles and represent them as their Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor in the federal space.
— Brent W. Laartz, MD FIDSA, President and CEO, Protect U Guard
Protect U Guard was founded in 2014 by a practicing Infectious Diseases Physician who recognized the need for better, more affordable options for soaps, hand sanitizers, and personal protective equipment. Good hand hygiene is a significant factor in preventing the spread of inspection in hospitals. Improving sanitizers and soaps' quality, so they feel moisturizing without the greasiness, encourages better adherence to hand hygiene. Many products in hospitals are drying to the skin and expensive. Protect U Guard solves the need for luxurious-feeling products at an affordable price. With Protect U Guard, facilities don't have to sacrifice their employees' and visitors' hand health for better hygiene. They offer foaming anti-bacterial soap and hand sanitizers in multiple sizes to fit the facility's needs.
Lovell Government Services has been a trusted government vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of success. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, ranked in the top 10 percent of America's fastest-growing privately owned businesses in 2020 and 2021. They partner with medical, dental, and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.
As Protect U Guard's SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product portfolio to federal healthcare providers. Government customers are now able to purchase Protect U Guard on the Department of Veterans Affairs Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) and the Department of Defense's Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). Customers will soon be able to find Protect U Guard on the Defense Logistics Agency's Electronic Catalogue (ECAT). Listing products on contract vehicles with an SVDVOSB contract holder streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.
"Our nation's healthcare providers and the patients they care for deserve sanitizers and soaps they can use continuously without hurting their hands. Thanks to Protect U Guard, good quality, nourishing products are not a luxury; they are just as affordable and available as other low-cost options on the market." Chris Lovell, USMC Major (Ret.), Chief Executive Officer, Lovell Government Services.
“Here at Protect U Guard, we are excited to utilize the world-class distribution network of Lovell Government Services to make our state-of-the-art hand sanitizers, soaps, and cleaners more available to our government and defense logistics partners. We can’t wait for more of these frontline healthcare providers to try our deluxe products for the first time so that they can experience firsthand the quality we strive for every day.” Brent W. Laartz, MD FIDSA, President and CEO, Chief Medical Officer, Protect U Guard.
ABOUT PROTECT U GUARD
Protect U Guard was founded in 2014 by a practicing Infectious Diseases physician who recognized the need for better, more affordable options for soaps, hand sanitizers, and personal protective equipment. We bring to the table the expertise of sourcing materials and engineering products to create the highest quality results with the value our customers’ demand. We promise to bring to you only the excellence you deserve so that you can trust us with your safety. Since our inception, growth has been exponential, and throw in a pandemic or two, and Protect U Guard will strive to innovate to provide better products to protect you and your loved ones in the future.
ABOUT LOVELL GOVERNMENT SERVICES
Lovell Government Services was established by Chris Lovell, Major USMC Retired, in 2013. Lovell's mission is to serve Veterans and Military Communities by introducing cutting-edge medical products to the Federal Market and providing a seamless customer service experience to government customers. Additionally, Lovell partners with Medical and Pharmaceutical Suppliers to fast-track and distribute the latest in life-saving and essential technologies to the Federal Government.
Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
