Global Kaempferol Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4% during the Period 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America, which currently has a market share of 30%, is the largest market for kaempferols. This can be attributed to the fact that there are several cases of lifestyle diseases like diabetes. Moreover, many people are suffering from cancer in this region

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Kaempferol Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4% during the Period 2022-2032. Kaempferol provides excellent benefits like reducing the risk of chronic diseases like cancer, strengthening anti-oxidant defense against free radicals, offering resistance against inflammation, modulating apoptosis, etc. All these factors are expected to surge the sales of kaempferol.



Researchers have found that kaempferol can also be used in sunscreen protection. The researchers’ evidence shows that kaempferol has a strong absorption strength because of which it has the capacity to absorb even the strong ultraviolet radiations, which is expected to increase the demand for kaempferol.

One of the primary drivers of the sales of kaempferol is the rise in disposable income across the globe. People in recent times can afford to spend on kaempferol-based products because of the increase in income.

Owing to the increase in the awareness of the benefits of kaempferol, the manufacturers are increasing the production of kaempferol-based products. In addition, they are looking at ways to increase it availability throughout the distribution channel. This as well is expected to increase the adoption of kaempferol.

The willingness of manufacturers to spend on research and development to develop a better form of kaempferol-based product is anticipated to further increase the usage of kaempferol in this region. The kaempferols are also used in the textile sector for dying applications. With the growth of textile sector, there are chances that the demand for kaempferol might as well increase during the forecast period.

There is also an increased effort from the manufacturers to develop kaempferol-based products that specifically deal with the issues related to diabetes, cancer, and obesity. This as well might increase the sales of the kaempferol market.

Thus, based on the research conducted by Future Market Insights it is evident that “The kaempferol market is expected to surge because of the number of health benefits associated with it and also because of increased investments being made in Research and Development.”

Key Takeaways

The kaempferol market size as on 2022 is US $ 3.91 billion.

The expected kaempferol market size in 2032 is US $ 5.79 billion.

Based on the segmentation, the 98% kaempferol currently has the largest market share of 60%.

Based on the Application, the pharmaceutical sector has the largest market share of 30%.

North America is currently the largest market for kaempferol, with a market share of 30%.

Europe is expected to be one of the most significant markets during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest growing markets during the forecast period.





Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the kaempferol market are: Aktin Chemicals Inc., FUJIFILM Wako Chemicals U.S.A Corporation, Shaanxi NHK Technology, Risun Bio-Tech, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., and INDOFINE Chemical Company, Inc.

The key players in the kaempferol market are involved in developing kaempferol that are more sustainable than chemically or botanically derived kaempferol. Moreover, the manufacturers are trying to ensure that the kaempferols obtained through the given procedure are available at affordable rates.

In April 2022, Fujifilm Wako chemicals USA corporation launched Pathoprep 568 for pathological tissue embedding, Anti Iba1, Rabbit, SPICA Dye™ 594-conjugated for immunochemistry, and 1H,1H,2H,2H-Perfluorodecyltriethoxysilane for organic synthesis.

In June 2022, Spectrum chemical entered into a new distribution arrangement with ANGUS chemical company to provide select TRIFF buffers and derivatives for life sciences and biopharmaceuticals market in United States and Canada.

Key segments in the Kaempferol Market

By Purity:

10%

20%

50%

95%

98%





By Application:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

