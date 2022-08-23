Tap Siac Craft Market in autumn calls for stall operators and creative handicraft workshops

Submit Release
MACAU, August 23 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the Tap Siac Craft Market will be held from 17 to 20 and from 24 to 27 November at Tap Siac Square. The calls for stall operators and creative handicraft workshops are open from 10am on 24 August to 11:59pm on 14 September. All interested parties are welcome to apply, and applications are free of charge.

The Tap Siac Craft Market is a distinctive cultural and creative market in Macao that has been held in spring and autumn annually since 2008, providing a platform for cultural and creative practitioners to display and sell their products and to communicate with each other. The upcoming “Tap Siac Craft Market” will be held from Thursday to Sunday for two consecutive weeks, four days a week. There will be 133 handicraft and creative gastronomy stalls. Applicants for stalls may apply online through the “Tap Siac Craft Market” website at www.craftmarket.gov.mo. All products applied for sale in the proposal must be original designs, with a minimum of 10 models available for sale, and may also include both cultural and artistic experience services. If the number of eligible applicants exceeds the number of places available, IC will select the stall operators by drawing lots.

Applicants for the creative handicraft workshops may submit their proposals either via email apply.DPICC@icm.gov.mo or in hard copy. The printed application form can be obtained from and submitted to the reception of the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building, located at Tap Siac Square, during office hours. The workshop proposals will be assessed and selected based on a set of comprehensive criteria such as the completeness, feasibility, aesthetics, and attractiveness of the proposal, as well as budget and instructors’ experience. Application rules and the electronic application form can be obtained and downloaded from the “Tap Siac Craft Market” website.

IC strictly follows the relevant epidemic prevention guidelines issued by the Health Bureau and will make appropriate measures for cultural activities.

For enquiries, please contact Ms Zhou or Ms Lio, staff members of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6289 or 8399 6292, during office hours.

