Tidal Commerce announces its next ROI webinar – How to drive incremental growth from your Amazon sales channel.
Join Tidal's ROI webinar to learn how to optimize and promote your Amazon sales channel to maximize sales.
Amazon can deliver up to 30% incremental revenue, but with thousands of sellers in every category, the question is, how can your brand stand out and get its fair share of eyeballs and sales?”RICHMOND HILL, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With US$ 1.3 billion in daily sales on average, Amazon accounts for over 40% of all e-commerce sales in North America.
— Aziz Memon, Partner, Head of Strategy & Marketing at Tidal.
While retailers salivate at the opportunity of reaching Amazon's 310 million customers, the sobering fact is competition is just too intense. Almost ten million merchants sell on Amazon!
"Amazon can deliver up to 30% incremental revenue, but with thousands of sellers in every category, the question is, how can your brand stand out and get its fair share of eyeballs and sales?" says Aziz Memon, Partner at Tidal Commerce, a multichannel eCommerce engineering firm.
"We are delighted that the leading Amazon experts, Seller Universe, will join us in Tidal's next ROI webinar to share strategies, tips and tricks on maximizing revenue from the Amazon channel," says Dennis Gorya, Founding Partner at Tidal.
The ROI Webinar series help eCommerce merchants grow revenues, retain customers, and improve margins with pragmatic growth strategies and proven solutions. This next ROI webinar will benefit merchants already selling on Amazon and even those considering the Amazon channel.
“Every day, we talk to brands with all the pieces necessary to succeed on the Amazon marketplace, yet they lack the road map or blueprint to launch, grow, and scale. During this webinar, we will show the process we use that will save you time and money when selling on Amazon,” says Martin Zerrudo, CEO of Seller Universe.
Drive more sales from your Amazon marketplace channel
Join Tidal Commerce and Seller Universe on August 30 at 2 pm (EST) for this ROI webinar to learn:
• Why adding the Amazon marketplace channel will generate incremental revenue?
• How to optimize and promote your Amazon channel.
• How to avoid costly mistakes and delisting.
• How to efficiently manage your Amazon channel.
Aziz Memon
Tidal Commerce
+1 416-457-6776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn