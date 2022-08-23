Blameless Announces Ming Gong as New VP of Product Management

Former Product Leader for Atlassian’s Bitbucket Cloud to Lead Blameless’ Product Vision and Innovation

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blameless , the leading Reliability Engineering platform, today announces that Ming Gong has joined the team as the new VP of Product Management. In his new role, Gong will focus on leading the Blameless product team in its strategic initiatives to create wider adoption of reliability engineering tooling and practices.



Gong brings a wealth of experience in product leadership, most recently as Head of Product for Bitbucket Cloud at Atlassian where he led product management for the company's Cloud Source Control Management (SCM) & CI/CD offering.

Prior to Atlassian, Gong was a product leader within IBM’s Cloud group working across its mobile, marketplace, and developer experience initiatives. Among his highlights at IBM, Gong was responsible for delivering IBM Cloud DevOps insights to market with the goal of improving the speed and quality of software delivery.

“Ming's experience driving teams focused on mobile, developer tools and social platforms, for established, successful tech brands like Atlassian and IBM, will be a tremendous asset to Blameless as we expand and scale. We’re glad to have Ming on board to further evangelize the importance of reliability in addition to delivering innovative product features,” said Jim Gochee, CEO, Blameless.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to join Blameless and to lead the product team. Reliability is critical if you want happy customers, and we see many companies investing heavily in this area. Blameless is at the front lines of reliability and it's my goal to lead the product team to deliver market leading offerings that will enhance and strengthen our customers reliability practices," said Gong.

Additional Resources:

Blameless Adds a New VP Product to the Team

What is Site Reliability Engineering?

The Blameless Blog

About Blameless

Blameless drives resiliency across the software lifecycle by operationalizing Reliability Engineering practices. Teams share a unified context during incidents, efficiently communicate, and resolve quickly. With detailed retrospectives, teams up-level and continuously improve end-user experiences. Leading brands such as Procore, Under Armour, Citrix, Mercari, Fox, and Home Depot, rely on Blameless to embrace a culture of continuous improvement, do more with less, and protect their customers.

Blameless is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Accel, Third Point Ventures and Decibel. For more information, please visit www.blameless.com and LinkedIn or Twitter.

Media Contact

John McCartney

Jmac PR for Blameless

blameless@jmacpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17d41e00-1862-4f06-a72b-bed13e94ab42