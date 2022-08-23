Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,199 in the last 365 days.

State Visit of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, 24 to 25 August 2022

His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam will make a State Visit to Singapore from 24 to 25 August 2022, at President Halimah Yacob’s invitation. His Majesty the Sultan last made a State Visit to Singapore in 2017. This is the Sultan’s fifth State Visit to Singapore.

 

His Majesty will be accompanied by Her Majesty Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha, as well as members of the Royal Family, Brunei Ministers, and senior officials. Their Majesties will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana and call on President Halimah. President Halimah will also host a State Banquet in honour of Their Majesties. PM Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee will also call on and host lunch for Their Majesties. Their Majesties will also receive a courtesy call from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and Mrs Wong.

 

Their Majesties will have a new orchid hybrid, the Dendrobium Hassanal Saleha, named in their honour.

 

His Majesty will also be hosted to a visit to Sembawang Air Base by Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen.

 

 

.    .    .    .    .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

23 AUGUST 2022

You just read:

State Visit of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, 24 to 25 August 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.