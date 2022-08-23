State Visit of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, 24 to 25 August 2022

His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam will make a State Visit to Singapore from 24 to 25 August 2022, at President Halimah Yacob’s invitation. His Majesty the Sultan last made a State Visit to Singapore in 2017. This is the Sultan’s fifth State Visit to Singapore.

His Majesty will be accompanied by Her Majesty Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha, as well as members of the Royal Family, Brunei Ministers, and senior officials. Their Majesties will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana and call on President Halimah. President Halimah will also host a State Banquet in honour of Their Majesties. PM Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee will also call on and host lunch for Their Majesties. Their Majesties will also receive a courtesy call from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and Mrs Wong.

Their Majesties will have a new orchid hybrid, the Dendrobium Hassanal Saleha, named in their honour.

His Majesty will also be hosted to a visit to Sembawang Air Base by Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen.

