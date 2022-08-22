UZBEKISTAN, August 22 - Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan Presidents note the progress in the implementation of agreements

On August 23, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Issues of further developing mutually beneficial cooperation and strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries were considered.

The progress in the implementation of the agreements reached following the summit in June this year was noted with satisfaction.

In early August, a Meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission and the First Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Transport of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye yielded fruitful results.

The trade turnover has increased by 70 percent this year. The implementation of cooperation projects in agriculture, sericulture and textile industry, mechanical engineering, chemical and other industries has started. Work is underway to launch Uzbekistan – Azerbaijan Investment Fund. Cultural-humanitarian exchange is expanding.

The Presidents called for further expansion of practical interaction. In this context, the importance of holding a Forum of Regions and an exhibition of the industrial potential of the two countries this autumn was noted.

Views on the regional agenda were also exchanged. The schedule and agenda of the upcoming multilateral meetings, including the upcoming summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand, were considered.

The telephone conversation between the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan took place in a traditionally open, warm and friendly atmosphere.

Source: UzA