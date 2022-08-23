Agritourism Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Business Opportunities, Top Strategy and Forecast Report 2022-2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Agritourism Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios. The global agritourism market reached a value of US$ 52.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 102.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.40% during 2022-2027. Agritourism is a commercial enterprise that combines agricultural production and processing activities with tourism for the purpose of entertaining tourists. It offers farmers a chance to generate additional income and a platform that caters to direct marketing to consumers. Agritourism also provides communities with the potential to grow their local tax bases. Moreover, it helps in preserving the agricultural lands and allows states to develop business establishments. As a result, agritourism finds widespread application across the globe owing to its ability to educate the public about agricultural practices, revitalize rural economies, and provide employment opportunities to local residents.
Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:
Detailed analysis of the global market share
Market Segmentation by tourist type, activity, booking channel and sales channel.
Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value
Latest industry trends and developments
Competitive Landscape for Agritourism Market
Strategies of major players and product offerings
The escalating demand for supplementary sources of income among farmers and the increasing focus on rural development by government bodies are primarily driving the agritourism market. Besides this, agritourism endeavors entail various farm-related activities, such as harvest festivals, horseback riding, fishing, wildlife photography, outdoor farm stays, wagon or sleigh rides, sheep shearing, cooking classes, guided animal tours, historical re-enactments, etc., which is further catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, tourists who are fascinated by the rural lifestyles purchase or avail authentic products and services while visiting these farms. This, in turn, is expected to bolster the agritourism market in the coming years.
Key Players Included in Global Agritourism Market Research Report:
Agrilys Voyages
Bay Farm Tours
Blackberry Farm LLC
Domiruth PeruTravel
Farm To Farm Tours
Field Farm Tours Ltd
Greenmount Travel
Harvest Fresh Farms
Liberty Hill Farm
Monteillet Fromagerie
Select Holidays
Stita Farm Tours and Willow-Witt Ranch.
COVID-19 Impact Overview:
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Tourist Type:
Domestic
International
Breakup by Activity:
On-farm Sales
Outdoor Recreation
Agritainment
Educational Tourism
Accommodations
Others
Breakup by Booking Channel:
Online
Offline
Breakup by Sales Channel:
Travel Agents
Direct
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
TOC for the Agritourism Market Research Report:
Preface
Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
Introduction
Global Agritourism Market
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Price Analysis
Competitive Landscape
