Agritourism Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Business Opportunities, Top Strategy and Forecast Report 2022-2027

Agritourism Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Agritourism Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios. The global agritourism market reached a value of US$ 52.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 102.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.40% during 2022-2027. Agritourism is a commercial enterprise that combines agricultural production and processing activities with tourism for the purpose of entertaining tourists. It offers farmers a chance to generate additional income and a platform that caters to direct marketing to consumers. Agritourism also provides communities with the potential to grow their local tax bases. Moreover, it helps in preserving the agricultural lands and allows states to develop business establishments. As a result, agritourism finds widespread application across the globe owing to its ability to educate the public about agricultural practices, revitalize rural economies, and provide employment opportunities to local residents.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/agritourism-market/requestsample

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

Detailed analysis of the global market share

Market Segmentation by tourist type, activity, booking channel and sales channel.

Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

Latest industry trends and developments

Competitive Landscape for Agritourism Market

Strategies of major players and product offerings

The escalating demand for supplementary sources of income among farmers and the increasing focus on rural development by government bodies are primarily driving the agritourism market. Besides this, agritourism endeavors entail various farm-related activities, such as harvest festivals, horseback riding, fishing, wildlife photography, outdoor farm stays, wagon or sleigh rides, sheep shearing, cooking classes, guided animal tours, historical re-enactments, etc., which is further catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, tourists who are fascinated by the rural lifestyles purchase or avail authentic products and services while visiting these farms. This, in turn, is expected to bolster the agritourism market in the coming years.

Key Players Included in Global Agritourism Market Research Report:

Agrilys Voyages

Bay Farm Tours

Blackberry Farm LLC

Domiruth PeruTravel

Farm To Farm Tours

Field Farm Tours Ltd

Greenmount Travel

Harvest Fresh Farms

Liberty Hill Farm

Monteillet Fromagerie

Select Holidays

Stita Farm Tours and Willow-Witt Ranch.

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Tourist Type:

Domestic

International

Breakup by Activity:

On-farm Sales

Outdoor Recreation

Agritainment

Educational Tourism

Accommodations

Others

Breakup by Booking Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Travel Agents

Direct

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Agritourism Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Agritourism Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Browse More Reports by IMARC Group:

Home Fragrance Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/home-fragrance-market

E-Commerce Logistics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-commerce-logistics-market

Electric Cargo Bike Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-cargo-bike-market

Automotive Blockchain Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-blockchain-market

Revenue Cycle Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/revenue-cycle-management-market

Canned Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/canned-food-market

Hyperloop Technology Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hyperloop-technology-market

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.