Electric Motorcycle Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Trends, Share, And Growth Forecast Analysis Report: Fortune Business Insights

Global Electric Motorcycle Market to Gain Traction Through 2029: Introduction of Fast Charging Stations to Foster Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric motorcycle market size is set to expand due to the introduction of fast-charging stations across the world. The increasing concerns regarding carbon emission and oil depletion are driving the market growth. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its report titled “Electric Motorcycle Market Analysis by Vehicle Range (75 miles., 75-100 miles., More than 100 miles.), By Battery Type (Lead Acid., Lithium-Ion (Li-ion), Nickel-metal hydride (NiMH)), By Voltage Type (Below 24 Volt., 24-48 Volt., 48-60 Volt., Above 60 Volt.) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029."

An electric motorcycle is an electric two-wheeled vehicle. In this vehicle, electricity is stored on-board in a rechargeable battery. Electric motorcycle helps to protect against environmental concerns. It has better acceleration, compact size, and high-speed handling efficiency.

Industry Development:

April 2022 – ONYX motorbikes in California launched a new low–cost electric bike known as the ONYX CTY2.





Regional Insights

Increasing Concern about Depleting Oil Reserves in North America to Drive Market Share

Electric motorcycle market share is expected to be dominated by North America due to the increasing concerns about depleting oil reserves.

Europe holds the second-largest market share due to the enhanced infrastructure for electric vehicles. The rapid adoption of electric vehicles accelerates the market growth in this region.

Meanwhile in Asia Pacific, increasing concerns regarding high carbon emissions from the large two-wheeler population in countries such as China and India are expected to accelerate market growth.

Market Drivers-

Growing Environmental Concerns to Boost Market Growth

Electric motorcycle market growth is attributed to the introduction of fast-charging infrastructure. The increasing concerns regarding carbon emissions and oil depletion are accelerating the market growth worldwide.

On the contrary, the higher initial cost of electric scooters and limited battery capacity could limit their adoption slgithly.

Market Segmentations-

According to vehicle range, the market is segmented into 75 miles, 75-100miles, and more than 100 miles.

In terms of battery type, the market is broken down into lithium-ion (Li-ion), lead acid, and nickel-metal hydride (NiMH).

By voltage type, the market is divided into below 24 volts, 24-48 volt, 48-60volt, and above 60 volts.

Region-wise, the market is segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.





COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Pandemic: Declining Sales of Automotive to Obstruct Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the automotive industry across the globe. It has compelled various automakers to shut down their production processes. A decline in the sales and production of vehicles is likely to hamper the demand for Electric Motorcycles amid this pandemic. Our extensively researched reports would help you choose the right strategy to come out of this grave situation.

Competitive Landscape-

Market Players Focus on New Product Launches to Expand their Presence

Leading players in the market are adopting various strategies to expand their presence. These include R&D investments and the launch of the new, technologically advanced electric motorcycles. Some companies are also adopting partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.





Companies Profiled in the Electric Motorcycle Market Research Report:

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (U.S.)

LITO Motorcycles (U.S.)

Essence Motorcycles (France)

TACITA SRL (Italy)

Alta Motors (U.S.)

Yadea (China)

Lima (Zhejiang)

TAILG (U.S.)

LVyuan (U.S.)

Sunra (China)

AIMA (India)

BYVIN (China)

HONG ER DA (China)

Slane (U.S.)

Lvjia (China)

Xiaodao Ebike (China)

Wuyang Honda (China)

OPai Electric (China)

Sykee (U.S.)

Supaq (U.S.)

Zongshen Electric Motorcycle (China)

