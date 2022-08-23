Rapidly Expanding Retailing Industry to have a Significant Impact on Growth of FMCG Market - Allied market research

FMCG

Asia-Pacific was dominated by developing countries such as China and India, with nearly 40% market share

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Global FMCG Market by Type and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,"the global FMCG market size was valued at $10,020.0 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $ 15,361.8 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) is the largest combination of consumer goods with different product categories that include home, health, and personal care and food & drinks including its marketing, production, and distribution. The personal care segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth owing to the rise in disposable income of consumers, thus enabling them to spend considerable amount on luxury personal care products.

Other factors such as surge in trend of online shopping, R&D for the new brands & products, and expansion of FMCG network in rural areas of the developing countries are expected to open new avenues for the FMCG market players in the future. However, high competition among major market players and retail execution are expected to hamper the global FMCG market growth. In the recent decade, there is a trend that consumers are more concerned about their health and personal hygiene, thus preferring hygienic lifestyle. Consumers choose their daily need products according to their hygienic compatibility and thus change their purchasing decisions according to their lifestyle. This trend is becoming opportunities for the FMCG market. Companies are offering the products, which are compatible to the lifestyle of their targeted consumer segment.

Key Findings of the FMCG Market:

In 2017, based on type, the food & beverages segment accounted for around 89% of global FMCG market share, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2025.

In 2017, based on type, the healthcare segment accounted for 4% share of the global FMCG market and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 8.5%.

Personal care segment has occupied around 5% share of the market share and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 6.0%.

In 2017, based on distribution channel, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment accounted for more than half of the market share of global FMCG market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

In 2017, based on region, the FMCG market was dominated by North America, particularly the U.S., followed by Canada as the major market, while Asia-Pacific was dominated by developing countries such as China and India, with nearly 40% market share in 2017. In addition, LAMEA is expected to witness a 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global FMCG industry include ;-

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP, INC.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

NESTLE

PATANJALI AYURVED LTD.

PEPSICO, INC.

PROCTER AND GAMBLE

REVLON, INC.

UNILEVER GROUP

TABLE OF CONTENT :-

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitution

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Demographic transition

3.5.1.1.1. Rise in disposable income

3.5.1.1.2. Growth in middle class group & young population

3.5.1.1.3. Urbanization

3.5.1.2. Premiumisation

3.5.1.3. Shift of economic power

3.5.1.4. Changes in lifestyle

3.5.1.5. Availability and Accessibility

3.5.1.6. Increased impact of consumer technology adoption

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Retail execution

3.5.2.2. Availability of counterfeiting products & brands

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. A billion new consumers in emerging markets

3.5.3.2. Prevailing opportunities in FMCG e-commerce

