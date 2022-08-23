Electrical Insulation Coating Market Scales Heights with ~6.1% CAGR for the Forecast Era, 2022-2029; Thriving Chemical Industry and Adoption in Aerospace, Automotive, and Medical Device Businesses Lends Momentum | Exactitude Consultancy

Electrical insulation coating market analysis by In-depth market segmentation, deep dive regional and country level analysis of 18+ countries across 5 key regions, key company profiles and industry landscape to provide latest market initiatives and competitive landscape

/EIN News/ -- Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Electrical Insulation Coating Market.

Electrical insulation coating market was valued at USD 8.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.31 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Electrical insulation coatings are essential in a variety of electrical equipment such as transformers, electric motors, machineries, and automotive parts, among others. Electrical insulation coatings are primarily intended to provide high dielectric strength for a wide range of electrical applications. Electrical insulation coatings, also known as dielectric coatings, are used not only in the electrical and electronics industries, but also in automobiles and machinery.

Click Here to Access Sample Report of the Electrical Insulation Coating Market @

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4175/electrical-insulation-coatings-market#request-a-sample

Insulation coatings are more expensive because surface preparation is required prior to application to prevent corrosion. This procedure may also include priming and curing. High-temperature ceramic coatings are coated using thermal spray technology. Thermal spray technologies are more expensive. Some of the coatings necessitate process downtime, which may increase the cost. Because traditional thermal insulation is cost-effective, all of these factors are driving up demand for it.

Recent Development

In April 2021, AkzoNobel's Powder Coatings has made public aspirations to create cutting-edge technologies that will significantly benefit the automotive industry in the future. Through the use of the company's Resicoat and Interpon brands, this action furthered innovation by enabling the development of the next generation of e-mobility.

In December 2021, Mascoat Ltd. and Verdia, Inc., two privately held suppliers of industrial specialty coatings, are acquired by Arsenal Capital Partners, a wealthy private equity group that specialises in investments in predominantly industrial growth companies.

In September 2021, SolEpoxy, a manufacturer of insulating coating powders, launched a new busbar coating powder for insulation of conductors in Electric Vehicles and its battery packs. This new insulation coating powder is tough, cost-effective, easy to use, and has high resistance to temperature.





The Asia Pacific region held the largest share of the global Electrical insulation coating market

Rising population and rapid industrialization in APAC and the Middle East and Africa’s emerging economies are increasing manufacturing output and driving up demand for construction materials and automobiles. This pattern is expected to fuel the insulation coatings market. Environmental standards for volatile organic compounds (VOC) in coatings are expected to become more stringent in Asian countries. The development of environmentally friendly products to meet these specific requirements may increase demand even further.

Opportunities

Development of Coatings and Increasing Awareness

Furthermore, the market players are concentrating on developing various types of coatings depending on the application, required dielectric qualities, aesthetics, color, and regulatory compliance further extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the growing awareness about the benefits of electrical insulation coating will further expand the future growth of the electrical insulation coating market.

Electrical insulation coating Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 8.4 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 14.31 billion Growth rate CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2022 - 2029 Quantitative units Volume in kilo tons, revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report coverage Volume forecast, revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Resin, application, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; U.K.; France; Italy; Russia & CIS Countries; Benelux; Turkey; Spain; Switzerland; Sweden; Poland; Austria; Norway; Denmark; Finland; Portugal; Czech Republic (CZ); Slovenia; China; India; Japan; Thailand; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; South Africa Key companies profiled AkzoNobel (Netherland), PPG Industries (United States), Sherwin-Williams Company (United States), Kansai (Japan), Jotun (Norway), Nippon Paint (Japan), Mascoat (Texas), Carboline (US), Sharp shell Industries (US), Axalta Coating System (US). Customization scope Report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope



Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Jotun (Norway)

Axalta Coating System (U.S.)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.)

DOW (U.S.)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Carboline Company (U.S.)

Sharpshell Industrial Solutions (South Africa)

Arkem S.A. (France)

Ashland Inc (U.S.)

Mapei S.p.A (Italy)

MUHU (China) Construction Materials Co., Ltd., (China)

Holcim (Switzerland)

Mascoat (U.S.)





To Gain More Insights Browse Summary of the Research Report @

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4175/electrical-insulation-coatings-market

Key Market Segments: Electrical Insulation Coatings Market

Electrical Insulation Coatings Market by Product Type, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Acrylic

Mullite

YSZ

Polyurethane

Epoxy





Electrical Insulation Coatings Market by End-Use, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Industrial

Aerospace

Building and Construction

Marine

Automotive





Electrical Insulation Coatings Market by Region, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa





Electrical Insulation Coating Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

High Demand for Electrical Insulation Coating

The market is being propelled by an increase in demand from end-user industries such building and construction, automotive, power generation, electronics, and electrical along with increasingly stringent laws and regulations from various governments. As a result, the market is estimated to have an accelerated growth over forecast period.

Increasing Need for Sustainable Electronics

Another element impacting the market's expansion is the rising need for sustainable electronics and energy conversion. The order is anticipated to come primarily from developed countries. For instance, large-sized transformers have a high installed capacity in the United States. The market for electrical insulation coatings will increase due to the need to replace the outdated infrastructure with new connections due to the ageing of these transformers.

Furthermore, the rapid economic and population growth will further propel the electrical insulation coating market growth rate. The high electricity consumption in emerging and emerging economics will also drive market value growth. The expansion of end-use industries is projected to bolster the market's growth.

Restraints/Challenges

High Costs

There is a need for high research and development investments to develop advanced products, which will create hindrances for the growth of the electrical insulation coating market.

Unstable Raw Material Prices

The price of the raw materials is a major factor in determining the total cost of coating formulation. Therefore, the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials will pose a major challenge for the growth rate of the electrical insulation coating market.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Electrical Insulation Coatings Market?

How will the Electrical Insulation Coatings Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Electrical Insulation Coatings Market?

What is the Electrical Insulation Coatings market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Electrical Insulation Coatings Market throughout the forecast period?



Explore More Chemical and Material Reports: Exactitude Consultancy

Insulating Paints and Coatings Market

Insulation coatings are used to prevent transfer heat, sound and electricity. They are used to protect the equipment or coated surface.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/884/insulating-paints-and-coatings-market/

Aircraft Insulation Materials Market

Aircraft insulation separates the thermally comfortable cabin interior environment from the extremely cold outside conditions. This is due to the vast temperature differences that an aircraft experience.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4658/aircraft-insulation-materials-market

High-Performance Fluoropolymers Market

High Performance Fluoropolymers are fluorocarbon-containing polymers with exceptional material performance properties. They have superior properties such as excellent chemical resistance at high temperatures, high electrical insulation.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7100/high-performance-fluoropolymers-market

Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market

Free-radical polymerization of tetrafluoroethylene and hexafluoropropylene mixtures produces Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP). The combination is skewed to compensate for the propylene component’s comparatively low reactivity.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4589/fluorinated-ethylene-propylene-fep-market

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/