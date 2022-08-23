Color Detection Sensors Market to Witness Bolstering Demand with 8% CAGR through Lucrative Growth Opportunities by 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Color Detection Sensors Market Grow by Top Players like Sick AG, EMX Industries Inc, InfraTec GmbH, CTi Automation, Panasonic Corporation

Color Detection Sensors Market witnessed a staggering 8% CAGR to reach above USD 3.54 billion by 2029

Colour detection sensors are used to determine the surface's colour, then they are illuminated with green, red, or blue LEDs. From the reflected light, the chromaticity coordinates are calculated, and the results are compared to previously saved reference colours. The ability to link data stored in the internal memory of the sensor with the precise properties of the target is provided by a colour recognition channel. In industries like packaging & printing, plastics, textile production, and other continuous output processes, these sensors are helpful for checking colour uniformity.

With more colour detection sensors being used in a variety of sectors, including the automotive, healthcare, industrial automation, and others, demand in the market is anticipated to rise.

Smartphones can improve the user experience by using colour sensor technologies and correctly measuring the CCT and intensity of ambient light. The colour sensors can discriminate between artificial and natural light, which enables smartphone manufacturers to employ them extensively in the devices' optical lenses.

According to the GSMA, the global smartphone penetration rate is predicted to rise from 57% in 2017 to 77% in 2025. This is projected to have an impact on the Color Detection Sensors Market.

Why is Asia-Pacific Becoming a Lucrative Color Detection Sensors Market?

The Color Detection Sensors Market is expected to be the most lucrative in Asia Pacific. Growing automation in a number of sectors, including wastewater treatment, healthcare, and others, is opening up new prospects for the Asia Pacific industry.

The implementation of colour detection sensors for oil and gas extraction is being pushed by supportive actions for the sector's development, particularly in India. Over the course of the projection year, this is anticipated to increase market demand.

The Color Detection Sensors Market in Asia Pacific will also benefit from an increase in research and development activity among semi-conductor manufacturing businesses for the creation of cutting-edge technology and IC-related goods.

Recent Developments:

July 2018- Micro-epsilon introduced colour sensor for measuring the zinc strip colour. This will help manufacturers to use colour sensors in manufacturing processes.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the Color Detection Sensors Market are Sick AG, EMX Industries Inc, InfraTec GmbH, CTi Automation, Panasonic Corporation, ASTECH GmbH, Banner Engineering, Keyence Corporation, Baumer Atlas, HiTechnic Products.

Key Market Segments: Global Color Detection Sensors Market

Global Color Detection Sensors Market by Type, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Brightness

Contrast

Luminescence

RGB

Print Mark Sensors





Global Color Detection Sensors Market by End-Use Industry, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Packaging

Textiles

Pharmaceutical

Production Unit Automation

Chemical

Lightning & Signage

Others





Color Detection Sensor Market Dynamics:

The idea behind the colour detecting system is that a lot of companies concentrate on products that have colour as a distinctive quality. industries that produce, among other things, food products, glass bottles, and light bulbs with several colours. In addition to these, shading is crucial in virtually every industrial organisation in judging the quality of the product. The first step in processing, such as product sorting and quality evaluation, is colour detection. Smartphones now use an RGB or red, green, and blue ambient light sensor in place of a traditional white ambient light sensor to determine the level of brightness needed by the display.

Objectives of the Report:

• To provide with an exhaustive analysis on the global color detection sensors market based on sensor type, application, and region

• To cater comprehensive information on factors impacting market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific restraints)

• To evaluate and forecast micro-markets and the overall market

• To predict the market size, in key regions (along with countries)—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa

• To record evaluate and competitive landscape mapping- product launches, technological advancements, mergers and expansions

• Profiling of companies to evaluate their market shares, strategies, financials, and core competencies

