Digital Shipyard Market to Garner $5.09 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Significant surge in demand for cargo ships, extensive adoption of digital twin technology, increase in implementation of digital twin technology, and rise in environmental concerns to lower carbon footprint are expected to drive the growth of the global digital shipyard market. Closure of digitalization projects of shipyards, reduced workforce, and temporary shutdown of industries had a negative impact on the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital shipyard market generated $0.84 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $5.09 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Report (372 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9536

Digital Shipyard Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $0.84 billion Market Size in 2031 $5.09 billion CAGR 19.6% No. of Pages in Report 372 Segments Covered Type, Technology, Capacity, Digitalization level, and Region. Drivers Significant surge in demand for cargo ships Rise in environmental concerns to lower carbon footprint Opportunities Increase in implementation of digital twin technology Improvement in logistics services Restrains High cost of digitalization Complexity associated with the system

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 had had a negative impact on the growth of the global digital shipyard market , owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, and various projects of shipyards. All sorts of digitalization projects in shipyard were temporarily held back due to the less availability of workforce during the pandemic.

This was majorly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

In addition, naval ship-building projects such as submarines and destroyers were prone to delays in the procurement of state-of-art equipment & components essential.

Furthermore, there was a reduced demand for maritime transport and trade as new ship orders were canceled to counter and further limit the expenses due to the global economy and finances.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9536

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global digital shipyard market based on type, technology, capacity, digitalization level, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the commercial shipyards segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering around two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as the military.

Based on technology, the robotic automation segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments of the market such as artificial intelligence & big data analytics, AR & VR, and others.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/9536

Based on capacity, the medium shipyards segment held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The large shipyards segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global digital shipyard market report include Accenture, Altair Engineering Inc., Aras., AVEVA Group Plc, BAE Systems Plc, Damen Shipyards Group, Dassault Systems, Hexagon AB, iBASEt, Inmarsat Global Limited, Kranendonk Production Systems BV, Kreyon Systems Pvt. Ltd., Pemamek OY, PROSTEP AG, SAP SE, Siemens, and Wartsila.

The report analyzes these key players in the global digital shipyard market. These market players have made remarkable use of effective strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. These market players also tend to strengthen their competitive edge in the market. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9536

Similar Reports We Have on Ship Industry:

Connected Ship Market by Ship Type (Commercial, Defense, and Cargo), Application (Vessel Traffic Management (VTM), Fleet Operations, Fleet Health monitoring, and Others), Installation Type (Onboard, and Onshore), and Fit (Line fit, and Retrofit): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Ship Repair and Maintenance Service Market by Vessel (Gas Carriage, Oil & Chemical Tankers, Bulk Carriers, General Cargo, Container Ship and Passenger Ship) and Application (General Services, Dockage, Engine Parts, Electric Works and Auxiliary Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Tanker Cargo Ship Market by Product (Organic Chemicals, Inorganic Chemicals, Vegetable Oils & Fats, and Others), Route (Inland, Coastal, and Deep Sea), and Cargo Type (IMO I, IMO II, and IMO III): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Ship Rudders Market by Product Type (Spade or Balanced Rudder, Semi – Balanced Rudder, Flaps Ship Rudder, Pleuger Ship Rudder, and Unbalanced Rudder), Vessel Type (Cargo Vessel, Passenger Vessel, Tankers Vessel, Fishing Vessel, High Speed Craft, Military Vessel, and Others), and Rudder Material (Stainless Steel, Aluminium Alloy, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Ship Leasing Market by Lease Type (Finance Lease and Full-Service Lease), Type (Periodic Tenancy, Bare Boat Charter, Real-time Lease, and Others), and Application (Container Ship and Bulk Carrier): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com