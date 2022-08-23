Artificial Organs Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The global artificial organs market is expected to reach USD 32.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

Market Size – USD 18.49 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends –Growing geriatric population” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Artificial Organs Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

A rapid growth in demand for organ transplantation across the globe is owing to the growing prevalence of the failure of vital organs, along with the increasing success rate and improvement in post-transplant health conditions. Nevertheless, the lack of donors for transplantation to cater to the rising demand has led to a shortage crisis in the market for body parts transplantation. Thus, a significant rise in the number of patients waiting for a transplant and a rise in the mortality rate of patients due to the unavailability of organs for transplantation is driving the growth of the market.

Key Highlights from the Report

• By organ type, an artificial heart is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.7% in the forecast period. These have numerous prospective benefits, comprising the ability to support patients suffering from biventricular failure; without a pocket, thereby reducing infection risk; and the possibility for treating patients suffering from systemic diseases (for example, malignancy and amyloidosis), who not considered appropriate for transplantation.

• By usage, extracorporeal artificial organs are likely to grow at a significant rate in the period 2020-2027. These offer mass-transfer surgery to sustain impaired or failing organs encompassing kidney substitute, cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB), peritoneal dialysis, apheresis therapy, plasma separation, and lung substitute and assist.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Artificial Organs market include:

Zimmer Biomet, Ekso Bionics, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abiomed Inc., Heartware International Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Berlin Heart GmbH, Medtronic, Nipro Corporation, and Baxter International, among others.

Based on the product type, the Artificial Organs market is segmented into:

Emergen Research has segmented the global artificial organs market on the basis of organ type, technology, material type, and region:

Organ Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Artificial Kidney

• Artificial Liver

• Artificial Heart

• Artificial Lungs

• Artificial Pancreas

• Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Implantable

• Extracorporeal

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Silicon

• Plastic

• Steel

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the Artificial Organs industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of Artificial Organs?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

