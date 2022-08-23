US Skin Care Products Market Size 2022: Industry Analysis, Share, Price Trends, Growth till 2027 | Syndicated Analytics

US Skin Care Products Market Report

The growing beauty consciousness among consumers, particularly among the Millennial and urban populations, is primarily driving the US skincare products market

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “US Skin Care Products Market Size: Industry Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2022-2027” provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the US skin care products market based on its segments including type, end use and region. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Report Metrics

Historical Year: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

Skincare comprises of a wide range of beauty regimes for maintaining nourished and healthy skin along with relieving several dermatological ailments. Skincare products are used to enhance and maintain the appearance of the human skin. They include lotions, masks, moisturizers, body oil, creams, cleansers, serum, etc. Skincare products are extensively adopted in numerous skincare practices for skin cleansing, removing acne, exfoliating, minimizing skin aging effects, protecting against UV exposure, etc. They also aid in the regular replenishment of the dying skin cells and countering the signs of aging, such as fines lines, wrinkles, age spots, etc., while maintaining the overall skin health.

US Skin Care Products Industry Trends and Drivers:

The growing beauty consciousness among consumers, particularly among the Millennial and urban populations, is primarily driving the US skincare products market. In addition to this, the rising number of working women and the elevating consumer living standards are propelling the per capita expenditures on skincare products across the country. Moreover, the escalating occurrences of skin-related disorders owing to the inflating pollution levels and hectic work schedules are further fueling the market growth. Besides this, the launch of organic and natural ingredients-based product variants and vegan-certified beauty items is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, several manufacturers are introducing male grooming products so as to cater to the changing preferences and requirements of the consumers, which is also bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing internet penetration and the rising influence of social media beauty trends are projected to catalyze the US skincare products market in the coming years.

US Skin Care Products Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented in on the basis of type, end use and region.

Type

End use

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report also provides insights on the competitive landscape of the US skin care products industry with the leading players profiled in the report.

