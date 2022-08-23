Indian Frozen Foods Market Analysis by Segment, Top Brands Share, Industry Size, and Forecast Report 2022-2027

Indian Frozen Foods Market Research Report

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frozen food is food products that are preserved under low temperatures and used over a long period. These are stored beneath zero-degree temperatures to maintain their moisture content at a solidified state. It consists of various food products, including ready meals, vegetables, fruits, potatoes, meat, poultry, seafood, and soup. It further includes packaged ready-to-eat foods, bakeries, snacks, and desserts. It is often used as an alternative or a substitute for fresh and cooked foods. Hotels, caterers, restaurants, and fast-food chains are the largest end-user of frozen food. The Indian frozen foods market reached a value of INR 124.06 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 306.61 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 16.2% during 2022-2027.

The Indian market is majorly driven by increasing demand for convenience food. In line with this, the growing cold-chain market and changing consumer tastes and preferences are the other key factors driving the growth of the frozen food market. Furthermore, rapid digitalization in the retail industry is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the players in this market. Moreover, the widespread demand for ready-to-eat food products is rising rapidly due to the drastic shift in dietary habits among consumers, thus catalyzing the demand for frozen food products. Besides this, rapid urbanization is contributing significantly toward improved living standards and rising incomes, which is influencing the affordability of frozen food products to a greater extent. Additionally, the wide availability of the product via various online distribution channels is creating a positive outlook for the market.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-frozen-foods-market/requestsample

Indian Frozen Foods Market Trends:

Developments in the retail landscape and rapid technological advancements in the cold chain market are the major driving factors for the market. Inflating disposable income is also one factor that significantly influences the frozen food market's growth as it increases consumers' buying power. The latest trends driving the market are the augmenting preference for online grocery shopping and the introduction of new apps, making it convenient for consumers to pick their preferred products. With the rising penetration of the Internet and smartphone usage, retail grocery shopping is emerging as one of the platforms for companies to showcase and sell their frozen food products. The changing and busy lifestyles of people have escalated the consumption of frozen foods, thus providing a thrust to the product demand.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-frozen-foods-market

India Frozen Foods Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined with some of the key players being:

• McCain Foods

• Venky’s

• Mother Dairy

• Godrej Tyson Ltd

• Hyfun Foods

• Al Kabeer Group

• Innovative Foods (Sumeru)

Also Read Full Blog: Top Indian Frozen Foods Companies

Breakup by Product Type:

• Frozen Vegetable Snacks

• Frozen Meat Products

• Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

Breakup by Region:

• West and Central India

• North India

• South India

• East India

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.